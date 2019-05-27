Letter: Lost forever?
Lost forever?
Editor:
AZ ECO Builders have submitted its plan for the destruction of the Dells. It includes taking credit for land already set aside by city purchase, which in itself is an indicator of the lack of integrity of that organization.
The Granite Dells is one of the two iconic natural landmarks that define Prescott. An article in the Travel Section of the LA Times a few months back favorably described Prescott with a half-page photo of the Dells.
I’m a Republican private property rights conservative, but some things are just too important to be allowed to be destroyed by greedy developers.
Unfortunately, with a local deep-pockets developer who has influence over the City Council and Mayor this plan will be approved unless there is a huge pushback from the citizens of Prescott.
It’s up to us to make the Council understand some things are more important than short-term financial gains. Once the construction starts this treasure is lost forever.
John Glasscock
Prescott
