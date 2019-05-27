OFFERS
June 28 tribute to first responders will benefit Eric Marsh Foundation

In this February 2018 file photo, Amanda Marsh stands under a banner for the Eric Marsh Foundation for Wildland Firefighters. The “In the Line of Duty” fundraiser will be a tribute to first responders and proceeds will go to the foundation. The event takes place June 28 at Heights Church in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

In this February 2018 file photo, Amanda Marsh stands under a banner for the Eric Marsh Foundation for Wildland Firefighters. The “In the Line of Duty” fundraiser will be a tribute to first responders and proceeds will go to the foundation. The event takes place June 28 at Heights Church in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 8:33 p.m.

A fundraiser that will benefit the foundation of fallen Granite Mountain Hotshot Eric Marsh is scheduled for June 28.

The “In the Line of Duty” event will be a tribute to first responders, and proceeds will go to the Eric Marsh Foundation.

Tickets are now available for the event, which will start with a barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m., June 28, at the outside picnic area of the Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott.

A country-music show featuring Dewey Bottom Players will then take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Heights’ inside theater area. Tickets are $35 for the barbecue and the show, and are available online at: https://ericmarshfoundation.org/pages/co. Early-bird tickets before June 15 are available for $30.

Food will be catered by Augie’s Restaurant, and dessert will be from the Rock Springs Café. Marsh, the superintendent of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, was among the 19 Hotshots who died June 30, 2013, fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. The Eric Marsh Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving wildland firefighters.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Eric Marsh Foundation Fire Family Retreat that will take place from July 5 to 7.

