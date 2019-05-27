Gov. Doug Ducey signs bill allowing sexual assault victims more time to file suit

PHOENIX — Victims of sexual assault or abuse as a child now have more time to sue, no matter how long ago the event occurred.

HB 2466, approved Monday by the House and Senate without a single dissenting vote, does not create the kind of wide-open opportunity for civil suits that survivors had sought to pursue their predators. They wanted to allow to be able to legally pursue their assailants filed within seven years after they report what happened to them to a medical or mental health professional.

Instead, the bill signed into law hours later by Gov. Doug Ducey now gives the victims until their 30th birthday to file suit. That’s 10 years longer than the current law which is one of the shortest in the country.

“Thank goodness with are no longer in the bottom,’’ said Sen. Lisa Otondo, D-Yuma.

But what it also does is open a legal “window’’ for such lawsuits by Arizonans for whom the time limit -- even the new one -- comes too late.

There are restrictions, including imposing a higher legal burden on those who take advantage of the window. And they will not be able to collect punitive damages.

“But I do think it’s going to help to bring some closure and perhaps a little bit of healing for people who are victimized in one of the most heinous of ways,’’ said Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler.

Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, said it’s hard to overstate how important all this is.

“A lot of times the victim just want to be heard,’’ he said.

Ducey called the measure, which takes effect immediately, “an important step in providing victims of child sexual abuse the justice they deserve.’’

Monday’s vote came after several lawmakers related personal stories.

Senate Minority Leader David Bradley, D-Tucson, told of going to Catholic seminary at age 13 and his “complicated seduction’’ by an older seminarian who would later become “one of the most notorious child sex abusers in Arizona history.’’

“I kept the ship afloat, I found a way,’’ Bradley told colleagues. Now a therapist, he said others were not so fortunate.

“I attended their funerals, visited them in prisons, witnessed their destruction personally and the many lives that they have touched and were adversely affected,’’ he said. “The abused sometimes became the abuser.’’

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, told of a family member who was victimized as a child, as did Sen. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek.

And Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, who previously disclosed rape by a family member, said victims “remember each day of our lives.’’

Despite the unanimous vote, the process of getting there did leave some hard feelings.

“I have been threatened personally and politically,’’ Carter said. She was one of the two Republican lawmakers who refused to vote for the budget until lawmakers agreed to make major changes in the time limits for victims to sue. And Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, lashed out at Carter and Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, for taking that stance, saying the were holding the Legislature hostage.

Carter conceded her role in delaying adoption of the budget. But she had no apology, accusing those who pressured her of using “school yard bully tactics.’’

“Nothing that we have experienced the past two weeks comes even remotely close to what a victim of child sexual abuse experiences,’’ she said. “That’s why I held out.’’