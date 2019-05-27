Funt: I’m seeking plenty of sanctuary
I wrote a column recently about lawmakers in East Tennessee voting to make Blount County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
They established a haven for gun owners seeking asylum from bothersome restrictions on firearms.
These folks are on to something. Why limit sanctuary status to undocumented immigrants when there are so many more important things to worry about? After all, we have plenty of wildlife sanctuaries, like the Ironwood Pig Sanctuary in Marana, Arizona, and the Happy Hen Sanctuary in San Luis Obispo, California.
I’d like my town to take immediate action to become a Phone Sanctuary, free from robocallers intoning, “This is an important announcement about your credit card payments,” and invariably ringing while you’re in the bathroom.
I wish my neighbors would vote to make our block a No-Blow Sanctuary. Folks on the east side of our street spend an inordinate amount of time leaf-blowing their debris over to the west side, only to have it blown back at them a short time later.
The lone benefit to all this noise is that you occasionally miss a robocall.
I’d love to get my news from a channel that is a Pundit-Free Sanctuary. It could thrive on the dial right next to a Poll-Free Sanctuary, where the chance of hearing about the latest presidential poll is 0 percent.
Highways need Sanctuary Lanes. Motorists wishing to drive there would have to stop texting, refrain from using the rearview mirror for applying makeup, ditch the takeout order from Burger King, and never drive more than 15 MPH above - or below - the posted limit.
At games I’d prefer to sit in the Sports Sanctuary. No cellphones, no vaping, no two-foot high hats, no kids too young to realize they’re at a sporting event, no standing when the ball is in play, no passing change to people more than 20 seats away, and no more than six beers per person.
I’d support any candidate offering Political Sanctuary. No multi-point plans, no anecdotes about good old days, no random waving at nonexistent acquaintances in crowds, no more than five yard signs per block, no more than 10 fundraising emails per week, and no more than a dozen clever tweets per day.
What a relief it would be to eat in a Sanctuary Restaurant. No artificial ingredients, no dishes with more than 3,000 calories or 1,500 mg of sodium, no single glass of wine priced above $15, no strangers seated within 18 inches of your chin, and no gratuities automatically added to the bill.
While compiling this list I learned - this is true - that 11 states have passed laws banning sanctuary cities, thus becoming sanctuaries from sanctuaries. It reminds us that America will never provide refuge from bad ideas.
Peter Funt is a writer and speaker. His book, “Cautiously Optimistic,” is available at Amazon.com and CandidCamera.com. © 2019 Peter Funt. Columns distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons, Inc., newspaper syndicate.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...