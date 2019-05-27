Calendar of Events: May 28-31, 2019

Tuesday, May 28

Prescott Area Move to Amend event, "Free the People from Corporate Rule, noon, Granite Creek Park at the Ramada.



Learn about writing: Author Patricia L. Brooks will speak about "Memoirs and nonfiction" at the monthly meeting of the Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 p.m., Founders Suite of the Prescott Public Library. Free.

Free GED informational session, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Chino Valley Agribusiness Center.

Free Seminar – Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone, 1 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

Teen Battle of the Books information meeting, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For teens, grades 6-12.

