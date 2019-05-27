Calendar of Events: May 28-31, 2019
Tuesday, May 28
Prescott Area Move to Amend event, "Free the People from Corporate Rule, noon, Granite Creek Park at the Ramada.
Learn about writing: Author Patricia L. Brooks will speak about "Memoirs and nonfiction" at the monthly meeting of the Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 p.m., Founders Suite of the Prescott Public Library. Free.
Free GED informational session, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Chino Valley Agribusiness Center.
Free Seminar – Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone, 1 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.
Teen Battle of the Books information meeting, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For teens, grades 6-12.
Technology Help Hour from members of the Prescott Computer Society., 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop.
Wednesday, May 29
Coffee with Cops in Chino Valley, a special community outreach program, 8 to 9 a.m., Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., Chino Valley. Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Chapman and other Chino Valley Police department employees.
VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
Thursday, May 30
“Support Along The Way, For Those With Alzheimer's & Their Families” Senior Connection presentation with the Alzheimer's Association, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr, Prescott. 928-778-3747.
You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
Friday, May 31
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264
Star talk at Acker Park, located near downtown at the south end of Virginia Avenue. This free, one-hour program begins at 8:30 p.m. Learn to identify the spring constellations, ancient myths about the stars and modern astronomical discoveries. Call John at 928-717-6014.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Free chamber music concert, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. The Manzanita String Quartet presents Mendelssohn E-flat major, opus 12; plus Prière (from Suite Gothique) by Boëllmann (organ) and a piano/organ duet. All are welcome. Facebook.com/manzanitasq.
Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...