Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0
Calendar of Events: May 28-31, 2019

Coffee with Cops in Chino Valley, a special community outreach program, 8 to 9 a.m., Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., Chino Valley. Pictured are some of the town’s finest at a National Night Out event. (CVPD/Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 8:50 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

  • Prescott Area Move to Amend event, "Free the People from Corporate Rule, noon, Granite Creek Park at the Ramada.

  • Learn about writing: Author Patricia L. Brooks will speak about "Memoirs and nonfiction" at the monthly meeting of the Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 p.m., Founders Suite of the Prescott Public Library. Free.

  • Free GED informational session, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Chino Valley Agribusiness Center.

  • Free Seminar – Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone, 1 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.

  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

  • Teen Battle of the Books information meeting, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For teens, grades 6-12.

  • Technology Help Hour from members of the Prescott Computer Society., 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop.

Wednesday, May 29

  • Coffee with Cops in Chino Valley, a special community outreach program, 8 to 9 a.m., Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., Chino Valley. Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Chapman and other Chino Valley Police department employees.

  • VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

  • Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Thursday, May 30

  • “Support Along The Way, For Those With Alzheimer's & Their Families” Senior Connection presentation with the Alzheimer's Association, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr, Prescott. 928-778-3747.

  • You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

  • Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.

Friday, May 31

  • TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264

  • Star talk at Acker Park, located near downtown at the south end of Virginia Avenue. This free, one-hour program begins at 8:30 p.m. Learn to identify the spring constellations, ancient myths about the stars and modern astronomical discoveries. Call John at 928-717-6014.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

  • Free chamber music concert, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. The Manzanita String Quartet presents Mendelssohn E-flat major, opus 12; plus Prière (from Suite Gothique) by Boëllmann (organ) and a piano/organ duet. All are welcome. Facebook.com/manzanitasq.

  • Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

