American Legion Post 122 honors the fallen in Cordes Lakes

From left to right: George Gustafson, Gary Miller, Jack Williamson, Glenn Hogg, Jim Taylor and Cindy Taylor pose for a photo after the raising of the flags with American Legion Post 122 on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Cordes Lakes. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

By Pat Williamson
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 2:05 p.m.

American Legion Post 122 in Cordes Lakes had a very busy day for Memorial Day, including the raising of the flags on the Avenue of Flags at Henry Cordes Park on Monday.

Thanks to the many community members that arrived to help, it made this difficult project easy due to the many hands to help.

This was followed by pastries and coffee for all of the flag raisers, along with the conversation that promotes great friendships. Although it was a bit windy, the rain had disappeared allowing everyone to sip and chat.

Next was the trip to McDonald’s, where Laurie Sizer graciously allows the Legion to have a table to pass out the stars and poppies. The stars are from worn flags, placed in a clear plastic envelope with a poem about its proud past.

These are given only to veterans, and in most cases the veteran immediately places it in his billfold. Having fought for their country, they truly understand the meaning of the flag and the reason for respecting it.

The poppies had attached a part of the poem from “Flanders Field,” which in itself is heartbreaking to read. Knowing and understanding the past teaches youth and young adults the meaning of the poppies and of Memorial Day itself.

We cannot forget those that gave their lives so we could remain free.

