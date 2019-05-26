Toxic plants suspected of killing cows in Four Corners
Ranchers in northwestern New Mexico suspect toxic plants, used in Navajo and Hopi religious ceremonies, are responsible for the recent deaths of more than a dozen cows.
At least 15 cows from different herds in the Shiprock area have died of a mysterious illness in the past three weeks, The Gallup Independent reports. And ranchers say the purple plant known as the tall mountain larkspur is the likely cause.
The plant, found in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, is growing in abundance on the range thanks to unusually wet weather. It is used as after-birth wash.
Navajo botanist and geologist Arnold Clifford said the plant is toxic to cows because of its high concentrations of alkaloid.
Because the Shiprock range is nearly devoid of forage, cattle tend to supplement their diet with any plant species just to fill their stomachs, he said.
Ranchers Reginald Yabeny and his son, Waylon, of Mitten Rock, said Wednesday they have lost three cows in less than three weeks and have decided to keep the rest of their herd penned up until more information about the toxic plants becomes available.
"It's pretty frustrating," Waylon Yabeny, 21, said standing in front of the corral, where about 40 heads of cows were kept Wednesday. "I don't really think there's a solution because it's nature and you can't really prevent anything I guess. The best thing is to wait it out."
The Jims is another family of ranchers that has lost a couple of cows. The family saw a post on Facebook about the possible toxic plants that may be killing the cows and started pulling out as many purple flowering plants from the area where their cows graze. The family later found out they were pulling out the wrong blue flower plant.
"I saw an advertisement going on, and I noticed they are growing everywhere," Jolene Jim, of Shiprock. "On top of the mesa, you see nothing but purple. I know some of our relatives were up there pulling them out."
Clifford's recommendation is to keep cattle penned up until the flowers die and the plants are no longer desirable for the cows.
"In a way, the holy plant people are probably sending us a message by increasing their numbers to cause these hardships in order for livestock producers to have more care and respect for the land," he said. "Maybe we need to let the rangelands rest for several years."
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Willow Lake withdrawals recharging aquifer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...