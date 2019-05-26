OFFERS
Summer offerings at Humboldt Unified School District

Originally Published: May 26, 2019 3:38 p.m.

Summer break may have just started but the Humboldt Unified School District is in full force. We have several programs happening throughout the summer keeping district employees and some students busy.

Title I Summer School will run from June 3- June 27 at LVES, from 8:30-11:30am Monday- Thursday.

All current elementary school students attending Humboldt Unified School District in Grades K-5 who tested at the Intensive Support level on DIBELS are eligible to participate.

The reason these services are being provided for these students is to combat the effect of the “summer slide,” where evidence has shown that extra time for the students identified by the data can stabilize future academic growth.

The Summer Institute is also being offered for our teachers again this year. Summer Institute will run from May 28-31, starting at 8:30am and running until 3:30pm for any interested certified teacher currently employed in Humboldt Unified School District.

The sessions will be held at the District Office campus, located at 6411 N. Robert Road.

Sessions include Classroom Management, Google integration, Next Generation Science and Social Studies Standards implementation, Digital Resource integration, Formative Assessment, Accommodating Students’ SEL Needs, Visible Learning (Metacognition), Extended Learning for Exceeding Students, Literacy Grouping, Differentiated Instruction, Intervention Integration for Language learning, and the sold-out sessions of SPARK Institute and Marzano High-Reliability Schools.

HUSD is also having their annual Bradshaw Mountain High School (BMHS) Summer Sports Camps.

These camps provide an opportunity for incoming students in grades third through eighth grade to work with high school coaches to learn a new sport or work on skills for a sport they already play.

This year’s camps include cheer, football, wrestling, basketball, tennis and volleyball. Registration for camps can be done at the BMHS administration offices. Registration forms and payment can be turned in up until the day of the selected camp.

The list of camp dates and the waiver form are located on the HUSD district website at humboldtunified.com and the BMHS website.

Each camp is $80, payment and the camp waiver must be brought to the office for registration. If you have questions please call the BMHS Athletic Department at 759-4126.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

