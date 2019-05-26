Recently retired Arizona deputy fire chief dies in car crash
BUCKEYE — Authorities say a former deputy fire chief with the Rio Verde Fire District has died in a car crash in Buckeye two weeks after his retirement.
Buckeye police say 59-year-old Eric Merrill was killed in Saturday morning's collision with another vehicle.
They say two other people were injured in the crash including Merrill's son, who was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Merrill just retired after a 40-year career in fire service with the last 15 years spent with the Rio Verde Fire District northeast of Scottsdale.
He previously worked for Rural Metro Fire Department.
Police say Merrill was a Marine veteran and he's survived by his wife and two adult children.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Willow Lake withdrawals recharging aquifer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...