OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 26
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Recently retired Arizona deputy fire chief dies in car crash

59-year-old Eric Merrill was killed in Saturday morning's collision with another vehicle. He was a former deputy fire chief with the Rio Verde Fire District who retired just two weeks ago. (Buckeye Police/Courtesy)

59-year-old Eric Merrill was killed in Saturday morning's collision with another vehicle. He was a former deputy fire chief with the Rio Verde Fire District who retired just two weeks ago. (Buckeye Police/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 26, 2019 12:13 p.m.

BUCKEYE — Authorities say a former deputy fire chief with the Rio Verde Fire District has died in a car crash in Buckeye two weeks after his retirement.

Buckeye police say 59-year-old Eric Merrill was killed in Saturday morning's collision with another vehicle.

They say two other people were injured in the crash including Merrill's son, who was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Merrill just retired after a 40-year career in fire service with the last 15 years spent with the Rio Verde Fire District northeast of Scottsdale.

He previously worked for Rural Metro Fire Department.

Police say Merrill was a Marine veteran and he's survived by his wife and two adult children.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Head-on accident claims Paulden man's life
3 patients air-lifted following 3-car head-on crash on SR 260, driver arrested
Police brief: Interstate 17 crash claims PV man's life
Embry-Riddle student dies in Saturday Fain Road crash
Prescott police car involved in collision

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries