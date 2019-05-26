Prescott’s Citizens Cemetery to host Memorial Day observance Monday
Anyone wishing to remember and honor those who have fallen in service to their country are invited Monday to the annual Memorial Day observance at the historic Citizens Cemetery in Prescott.
The event will include U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, Quang Nguyen, Linda Shebek, Honorable Ken Bennett and others, according to a news release earlier this month from Yavapai County. The cemetery is located at 815 Sheldon St. in Prescott.
The Memorial Day observance will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event will be emceed by Bennett and will include patriotic music, a wreath laying, the Cavalry and much more. Period attire is welcomed but not required.
For more information or to reserve seating contact Barbara Fox-Thomas at 928-771-3200 or Barbara.Fox-Thomas@yavapai.usor Marlyn VanKeuren at Marlyn.Vankeuren@yavapai.us.
Information provided by Yavapai County.
