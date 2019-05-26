Prescott announces free residential brush drop-off days in June

To promote the importance of maintaining defensible space around homes, the City of Prescott is offering a free brush and vegetation debris drop off program for its residential trash customers.

A news release from the city reports that the program will run every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of June. Commercial haulers will be required to pay the standard rate for disposing of brush and vegetation debris.

“The first defense against wildfire is to create and maintain a defensible space around your home,” the news release states.

The residential drop-off days will occur at the Prescott Transfer Station, 2800 Sundog Ranch Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on:

• Saturday, June 1

• Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8

• Friday and Saturday, June 14 to 15

• Friday and Saturday, June 21 to 22

• Friday and Saturday, June 28 to 29

The news release includes a number of tips for customers, including:

• Bring proof of City of Prescott residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill.

• Do not bag the brush/vegetation debris

• Do not place trash in the brush/vegetation debris

• Contain and cover all loads.

More information is available by calling the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.