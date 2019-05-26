OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 26
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott announces free residential brush drop-off days in June

The residential drop-off days will occur at the Prescott Transfer Station, 2800 Sundog Ranch Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select dates in June. (Courier file photo)

The residential drop-off days will occur at the Prescott Transfer Station, 2800 Sundog Ranch Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select dates in June. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 26, 2019 6:01 p.m.

To promote the importance of maintaining defensible space around homes, the City of Prescott is offering a free brush and vegetation debris drop off program for its residential trash customers.

A news release from the city reports that the program will run every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of June. Commercial haulers will be required to pay the standard rate for disposing of brush and vegetation debris.

“The first defense against wildfire is to create and maintain a defensible space around your home,” the news release states.

The residential drop-off days will occur at the Prescott Transfer Station, 2800 Sundog Ranch Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on:

• Saturday, June 1

• Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8

• Friday and Saturday, June 14 to 15

• Friday and Saturday, June 21 to 22

• Friday and Saturday, June 28 to 29

The news release includes a number of tips for customers, including:

• Bring proof of City of Prescott residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill.

• Do not bag the brush/vegetation debris

• Do not place trash in the brush/vegetation debris

• Contain and cover all loads.

More information is available by calling the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott offers free residential brush drop-off in July
Free residential brush drop off in City of Prescott begins in June
Prescott plans free residential yard-waste drop-off in June
Prescott plans free residential yard-waste drop-off in June
Prescott solid waste division receives state honor

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries