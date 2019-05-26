OFFERS
Police: Man drove drunk to pick up woman charged with DWI

Hackettstown police say 21-year-old Morgan Doran was arrested for DWI. At the police station she contacted 24-year-old Sebastian Rehm to pick her up. When Rehm arrived he smelled of alcohol and was charged with drunken driving, authorities say. (WNI illustration)

Hackettstown police say 21-year-old Morgan Doran was arrested for DWI. At the police station she contacted 24-year-old Sebastian Rehm to pick her up. When Rehm arrived he smelled of alcohol and was charged with drunken driving, authorities say. (WNI illustration)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 26, 2019 9:02 p.m.

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Authorities say a man drove drunk to a New Jersey police station where he was picking up a woman who had been charged with drunken driving.

Hackettstown police say 21-year-old Morgan Doran, of Netcong, was arrested early Friday after a traffic stop. She was taken to the station where authorities say she contacted 24-year-old Sebastian Rehm, of Washington Township (Morris County) to pick her up.

When Rehm arrived at the station, authorities say he smelled of alcohol and they charged him with drunken driving. Both of them were eventually released to another driver.

It wasn’t known Friday if either Doran or Rehm has retained an attorney.

