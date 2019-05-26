OFFERS
Marte homers again as Diamondbacks rout Giants 10-4
MLB

Arizona’s Ildemaro Vargas slides home to score against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning in San Francisco, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Arizona’s Ildemaro Vargas slides home to score against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning in San Francisco, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 26, 2019 12:06 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO — Ildemaro Vargas was adamant that he scored before the Giants completed an inning-ending double play in the first, quickly calling for Arizona manager Tory Lovullo to ask for a replay.

Vargas' headfirst dive into home plate in the third wasn't nearly as close and highlighted another big day by the Diamondbacks offense.

Ketel Marte homered for the second consecutive day, Adam Jones had two hits and an RBI, and Arizona beat San Francisco 10-4 on Saturday.

"You put up runs like that in this ballpark that's fairly challenging offensively, you're doing some things right," Lovullo said. "It was just one thing after another. We built some innings and we executed, we swung at good pitches. Those are the ingredients that we're looking for."

The Diamondbacks' second straight lopsided win over the Giants got rolling early when Arizona benefited from an overturned call in the first after San Francisco right fielder Kevin Pillar made a spectacular diving catch to rob Kevin Cron of a one-out hit.

photo

Arizona’s Ketel Marte celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning in San Francisco, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Pillar got up and threw to first base to double up Jones just as Vargas scored. Umpire Mark Ripperger initially ruled that the third out was made before Vargas crossed home but Vargas believed otherwise.

"I was running hard and I was checking," Vargas said through a translator. "I knew when I stepped (on the plate). I looked again, and I knew it was before the ball got to first."

Lovullo asked for a review and the call was changed. And while it ultimately wasn't a pivotal play, it was big at the time.

"There was a lot of craziness and I didn't really get a lot of the necessary information. But I was looking at Vargas and he told me that he beat the throw," Lovullo said. "Instinctually I know that the players see things a little bit crisper than everybody else. I trusted what he said and went ahead and challenged it."

Vargas drove in two runs and scored twice for Arizona — the second coming in the third when he scored from first on Eduardo Escobar's RBI double. Cron added a double and two RBIs in his major league debut.

The Diamondbacks have outscored the Giants 28-6 in the first two games of this series.

One day after setting a season-high with 21 hits, Arizona had another big day at the plate with 13 hits. Every starter except pitcher Taylor Clarke had at least one, and six players drove in runs.

"It's fun to watch," Clarke said. "Between yesterday and today, the runs they keep piling up, it makes it a little bit easier to pitch. You have a little more comfort room. Just go out there and attack hitters the way you want to."

Clarke (1-1) pitched into the seventh and allowed three runs for his first career win. The right-hander struck out four and walked three in his second career start after being called up from Triple-A Reno before the game.

Pablo Sandoval singled in a pair of runs for San Francisco. Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and scored a run in his major league debut with the Giants.

"It's something you dream about your whole life," Yastrzemski said. "It was surreal and awesome."

Marte tripled and scored leading off the game before homering off starter Andrew Suarez (0-2) leading off the third.

Leading 6-1, the Diamondbacks scored four in the fifth to pull away. Cron and Tim Locastro had RBI-doubles and two more scored when Alex Avila's sharp grounder rolled under the glove of first baseman Brandon Belt for an error.

The Diamondbacks made their own defensive gem in the sixth. Right fielder Blake Swihart bobbled Pillar's double but made a strong throw to third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who came off the bag and tagged a sliding Pillar well short of the base.

"I know it looks bad, and it's hard to put a positive spin on this," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's just bad baseball. There's no getting around it."

Suarez allowed nine runs in four innings. Suarez also collected his first RBI with an infield single in the second.

MARTE LIKES ORACLE

The Diamondbacks leadoff hitter is quite comfortable playing at Oracle Park. In 13 career games at the waterfront ballpark, Marte is batting .365 (19 for 52) with nine RBIs.

TWO FIRSTS

The RBIs by Cron and Suarez are the first of their careers.

MOVES

San Francisco recalled right-hander Dereck Rodríguez from Sacramento. Mac Williamson was designated for assignment. Williamson struck out five times on Thursday and three times Friday.

Arizona catcher John Ryan Murphy was designated for assignment to make room for Clarke.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: Reliever Trevor Gott was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Luke Weaver (3-3, 3.14 ERA) pitches Sunday and has 55 strikeouts over his last eight starts. Weaver has two wins in three career starts against San Francisco. RHP Shaun Anderson (0-0, 3.60) takes the mound for the Giants.

