Lincoln Elementary School is officially the healthiest school in Yavapai County
On April 25, the Yavapai Healthy School (YHS) Coalition presented the honor of Yavapai Healthy School of the Year to Lincoln Elementary School Principal Karen Hughes in the cafeteria during lunchtime.
Lincoln School was recognized for all the things staff and students do to promote “wellness” throughout the school every day.
Hughes asked students eating lunch in the cafeteria during the surprise award announcement to raise their hands if they have participated in things like: The Green Team, Garden Clubs, Garden Ambassadors Club, etc.
Most students raised their hands for one or more of the clubs that she named. Hughes showed so much pride as she said to the committee.
“When you visit our campus, you will find Lincoln is committed to emotional and mental health support, employee wellness and offering a nutritional environment and services along with physical activity and education and truly caring for the whole students,” Hughes said.
She was also quick to mention that Lincoln School receives amazing engagement and support from families and the community.
The award included a $500 stipend to be used towards wellness and the title of Yavapai County Healthy School.
Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.
