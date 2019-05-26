OFFERS
Sun, May 26
Letter: The other side

Originally Published: May 26, 2019 5:45 p.m.

The other side

Editor:

I’m thinking of Howard Fischer’s article on how Gov. Ducey won’t back eliminating the parents’ personal belief exemptions from vaccination for their children.

In our state, personal exemption claims for kindergarteners jumped from 1.4 in 2000 to 5.4 last year and now 5.9. Good detail on our state’s growing resistance to the ever-growing CDC schedule (34 shots by age 6 right now) but no explanation for why such a massive upsurge. That’s about 400 percent in 19 years.

How is it that with all this talk of herd immunity and measles outbreaks, so many of us persist in keeping our children away from those shots? I don’t think parents are just flat out stupid about such an important question as the wisdom of having their children injected with vaccines.

What do they think they know that the CDC either doesn’t know or doesn’t mention? I never read a news or feature article in the Courier or the MSM that lets me understand what so many in Arizona are thinking when they make this choice for their children.

So I’m hoping that the Courier and/or Howard Fischer will entertain the possibility of doing that - writing an explanation from the point of view of all those Arizona parents explaining what they are thinking when they keep their children away from those injections.

Robert Krieckhaus

Prescott

