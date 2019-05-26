Letter: Be a volunteer, help

Be a volunteer, help

someone

Editor:

Seven years in and I still am happy to be in Yavapai County. I attended the first ever Volunteer Celebration for Tutors and their Students at our Prescott Valley Public Library this morning. Delicious lunch, warm testimonials from tutors and students alike. Highlight for me was knowing Adult Literacy works for Dyslexic individuals, folks from China, Spanish speaking countries because that came directly from these students’ mouths. Director Kathy Lewis finds joy in working with tutors and students alike. Matters not if they live in Chino Valley, Prescott or Prescott Valley as we have the dedicated folks with passion to help people, young or old, to learn in our tri-city area! Now, we just need more students. Not only that, we need word to get out that we are in it for the long haul, as long as needed to fulfill goals. Shannon Schinagl, Community Engagement Librarian, closed out the program with the plea for additional help in translating library documents from English to perhaps Chinese, definitely Spanish to encourage use of our resources. This can be done from home according to Shannon. Assisting Shannon at fairs or events at a table by simultaneously interpreting in another language was stressed. Contact Shannon about the latter at 928-759-6186 sschinagl@pvaz.net and Kathy Lewis regarding Adult Literacy at 928-759-3049 kapi.lewis@gmail.com. Be a volunteer, find friends, help someone. Thank you.

Linda Bonnell

Prescott Valley