OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 26
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Be a volunteer, help

Originally Published: May 26, 2019 5:44 p.m.

Be a volunteer, help

someone

Editor:

Seven years in and I still am happy to be in Yavapai County. I attended the first ever Volunteer Celebration for Tutors and their Students at our Prescott Valley Public Library this morning. Delicious lunch, warm testimonials from tutors and students alike. Highlight for me was knowing Adult Literacy works for Dyslexic individuals, folks from China, Spanish speaking countries because that came directly from these students’ mouths. Director Kathy Lewis finds joy in working with tutors and students alike. Matters not if they live in Chino Valley, Prescott or Prescott Valley as we have the dedicated folks with passion to help people, young or old, to learn in our tri-city area! Now, we just need more students. Not only that, we need word to get out that we are in it for the long haul, as long as needed to fulfill goals. Shannon Schinagl, Community Engagement Librarian, closed out the program with the plea for additional help in translating library documents from English to perhaps Chinese, definitely Spanish to encourage use of our resources. This can be done from home according to Shannon. Assisting Shannon at fairs or events at a table by simultaneously interpreting in another language was stressed. Contact Shannon about the latter at 928-759-6186 sschinagl@pvaz.net and Kathy Lewis regarding Adult Literacy at 928-759-3049 kapi.lewis@gmail.com. Be a volunteer, find friends, help someone. Thank you.

Linda Bonnell

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

After 4 years with tutor, adult student has skills to take naturalization test
Is reading hard? Free help at library
PV literacy program teaches essential skills
Critical need: Chino Valley literacy tutors
Letter: Basic skills

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries