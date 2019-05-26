Huge firefighting plane that costs $250K per day ready for wildfire season
TUCSON — The Global SuperTanker, the world's largest firefighting aircraft, is ready for the upcoming wildfire season.
The Boeing 747-400 series passenger jet converted for firefighting recently underwent maintenance at Pinal Airpark outside Tucson. The retrofitted aircraft has been used to fight wildfires in California, Chile, Israel and elsewhere.
The plane can dump up to 19,200 gallons of water or retardant in just six seconds and fly as low as 200 feet above the ground to do its work. It can be refilled in just 13 minutes.
The SuperTanker proved indispensable in 2018 helping battle some of the most devastating wildfires in California history.
"It's a force multiplier," chief pilot Cliff Hale said. "When you need to build containment lines fast, having that very large capacity can really help the guys out on the ground."
Hale was a captain with now defunct Evergreen Airlines when he came up with the idea to turn a 747 into a tanker. An early version of the SuperTanker was first used during a 2009 fire in Alaska that burned more than 500,000 acres.
That first SuperTanker was destroyed for salvage after Evergreen went bankrupt. Scott Olson, now vice president of maintenance for Global SuperTanker, later found a new plane.
Olson and his team added four outlets to the belly of the plane that could dump 9,200 gallons of liquid, along with a sprayer tank system.
Hale calls the pressurized tank system the "world's largest and fastest squirt gun."
The SuperTanker was deployed in Israel in 2016 and in Chile in 2017. It currently has contracts in California, Oregon and Colorado. Costs can run as much as $250,000 a day.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Willow Lake withdrawals recharging aquifer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...