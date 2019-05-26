Harvested rainwater fuels nature lessons at Prescott Library

A new garden plot, plus water harvested from rainfall, equal a very “nature-y” experience for a youth club that meets at the Prescott Public Library.

In a partially sunny corner of the downtown library’s adjoining courtyard, a paver-bordered plot of dirt holds hardy lettuce, a bright-red-flowering geranium, and a spindly tomato plant.

In this year’s unusually cold spring weather, the garden has required a bit of perseverance by the 10 preteens who tend it. Organizers of the library’s Outdoors Explorer Club say that over the past few weeks, plants have flourished briefly, only to succumb later to the wind and cold.

It all goes toward the learning experience. “We measure plant growth and use the whole growing process as an educational experience,” said Amy Finston, Youth Services Librarian.

PUTTING RAINWATER TO WORK

One thing the gardeners don’t have to worry about, though: adequate water to irrigate the plants.

In late 2018, city staff from the Water Resources Management Department and the public library teamed up to revitalize the rain barrel that had been in place at the library for the past decade, but had stood unused in recent years.

The Water Resources Department’s search for a way to put the 1,000-tank back into use coincided approximately with the startup of the Outdoors Explorer Club – a group that uses science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEM) to learn more about the natural world.

It appears to be working. During May’s monthly club meeting, the students were engaged in the gardening process, chatting afterward about the pea seedlings they had started at an earlier meeting.

Eight-year-old Mabel Jakes said she especially likes the club’s variety of activities, which have included not just gardening, but also an outdoor scavenger hunt and a dirt-testing session. “I like how it’s different every month,” Mabel said.

Summing up the club experience, she added, “I don’t know if it’s a word, but I like how ‘nature-y’ it is.”

Nine-year-old Samson Tiaga noted that the club had introduced him to gardening – an activity that he had taken home with him.

“My peas are getting so big; they’re growing on top of each other,” he said of the seedlings that the club members took home from a previous session.

CISTERN CAPABILITIES

The rainwater barrel in the corner of the library’ courtyard uses water that collects and runs off the library’s rooftop.

“It fills up very quickly,” said Leah Hubbard, water resources specialist for the city.

At 1,000 gallons, she said the barrel is an appropriate size to keep the 8-foot-by-4-foot garden spot irrigated through the typically dry months of May and June – until the start of the summer monsoon.

“The goal is to make it through June,” Hubbard said.

The city advocates for water conservation and education, according to a news release, which adds that the library’s rainwater harvesting system “provides an opportunity to show the public how to be WaterSmart.”

In preparation for the new garden plot, an underground pipe was installed, leading to the educational garden.

There, Finston said, “Children in the library’s Outdoors Explorer Club dig in the garden, examine the bugs, and plant the crops.”

Irrigation lessons come from the nearby water barrel.

“We also explore aspects of the water cycle, why the cistern collects water, and how to use the water wisely,” Finston said. “It has been an excellent teaching tool.”

The city lists four advantages of rainwater harvesting:

• Protection of watersheds by slowing runoff and reducing impurities into local streams and reservoirs.

• Reduction on reliance on potable supplies for outdoor irrigation.

• Maintenance of health plants and soils through use of rainwater, which is naturally soft.

• Money savings on water bills in the summer months by reducing outdoor consumption.

Rainwater harvesting will be the topic of the city’s ongoing “Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart – Drop by Drop” series in June.

The educational session, which is open to the public, will take place at noon, Wednesday, June 19, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

The Outdoors Explorer Club is presented through funding help from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.