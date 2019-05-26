Calendar of Events: May 27-29, 2019
Originally Published: May 26, 2019 5:56 p.m.
Updated as of Monday, May 27, 2019 1 AM
Monday, May 27
- American Legion Bobby Bisjack Post No.40 in Chino Valley hosts Memorial Day ceremonies at the Chino Valley Cemetery, 10 a.m., lunch to follow at the Post in Chino Valley. 928-636 2020.
- Memorial Day observance at the Historic Citizens Cemetery, 9 to 10 a.m., 815 Sheldon Street in Prescott. The event will be emceed by the Honorable Ken Bennett and will include patriotic music, a wreath laying, the Cavalry, and more.
- Prescott Public Library closed for memorial day.
Tuesday, May 28
- Prescott Area Move to Amend event, "Free the People from Corporate Rule, noon, Granite Creek Park at the Ramada.
- Learn about writing: Author Patricia L. Brooks will speak about "Memoirs and nonfiction" at the monthly meeting of the Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 p.m., Founders Suite of the Prescott Public Library. Free.
- Free GED informational session, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Chino Valley Agribusiness Center.
- Free Seminar – Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone, 1 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.
- Teen Battle of the Books information meeting, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For teens, grades 6-12.
- Technology Help Hour from members of the Prescott Computer Society., 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop.
Wednesday, May 29
- Coffee with Cops in Chino Valley, a special community outreach program, 8 to 9 a.m., Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., Chino Valley. Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Chapman and other Chino Valley Police department employees.
- VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
- Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
