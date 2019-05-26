Bradshaw Mountain High School receives national recognition

Once again, U.S. News and World Report has named Bradshaw Mountain High School one of America’s top schools. U.S. News has released what they believe to be the most holistic and comprehensive evaluation of U.S. public high schools ever published. As one of the top schools nationwide, Bradshaw Mountain has earned the eligibility to display a U.S. News Best High School 2019 badge. U.S. News “Best badges are widely recognized as symbols of excellence in U.S. education.”

Under U.S. News’ revamped 2019 ranking methodology, more than 17,000 public high schools were numerically ranked nationally using a simpler yet more comprehensive formula. The revised methodology uses six ranking factors, each of which are weighted to produce an overall score that the ranking is based on. The ranking factors measure performance on state math and reading proficiency tests; college readiness measured by participation in and performance on challenging college-level coursework using Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate examinations; and graduation rates.

The highest ranked U.S. public schools in the 2019 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings are those whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in the state assessments, participated in, passed a diverse array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.

Bradshaw Mountain was recognized for their high College Readiness Index, number one in Yavapai County, as well as the large number of students who have taken and passed an Advanced Placement course. This is the fourth consecutive year that Bradshaw Mountain has been recognized.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.