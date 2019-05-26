OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 26
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bluhm: Memorial Day gives us a chance to honor those who fought for us
Around the Bluhmin' Town

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

mugshot photo
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: May 26, 2019 5:49 p.m.

There was a death in the family. Those cruel words have been spoken and experienced by all of us. A parent, spouse, child, sibling, aunt, uncle, grandparent departs from our life and we are catapulted into a different space. The grieving zone. That place that no one cares to be and yet somehow none can completely escape.

Memorial Day sometimes is the poignant reminder that we are honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military.

It is a solemn day of remembrance. Sometimes we confuse it with the joy of a three-day weekend or a family barbeque. There are Memorial Day sales and plenty of events to attend. Still, it is the day that marks a deep sadness for so many families across our great country.

Losing a young person is especially heart-breaking. For many families Memorial Day is the time to go to the cemetery, bring a lawn chair or blanket, sit for a while on the grave of an American hero and contemplate “what could have been.”

This is the sorrow when a soldier dies . . . the loss of all the life celebrations and landmarks that were to come, are gone now. The wedding, children, college, career . . .all the dreams that didn’t get a chance to be lived are intricately woven into the loss.

My daughter’s stepson, Christopher, was killed in a motorcycle accident last weekend. He was in his twenties, a free spirit, artist and world traveler. Going down the windy road from Jerome, a car made a u-turn in front of him. Even being careful and wearing a helmet, doesn’t mean that a tragedy can’t occur. It makes us ask “why God” and come up with no answer. Death is the final act that cannot be imagined in someone so young and so promising.

My high school friend, Ted, was killed in Vietnam. He was just two weeks from coming home. His mother sat for three months on a lawn chair at the foot of his grave. She read books and talked to him. She cried every day until, as she said, “I had no more tears.”

There was something alarming, and yet courageous about her daily ritual. Her family was bereft. Her minister came to talk with her. A doctor was sent. Yet, after 90 days she emerged. Sad but stronger. Grieving but accepting.

Ready to take small steps towards living.

When Memorial Day became a federal holiday back in 1971, it had actually been celebrated as Decoration Day since the years following the Civil War. It is the unofficial “beginning of summer.” And being from Ohio, most folks back east used Memorial Day as the green light to start wearing white slacks, shoes and purses. It was a very important window of opportunity to dress in white. Because by Labor Day, that was considered a no-no.

How has your Memorial Weekend been going? A flag? Maybe a visit to a cemetery? A prayer for those lost? White shoes?

I will remember. Those who served. Those we lost. My friend Ted. The grieving families. And sweet Christopher. A time to honor and grieve.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bluhm: Notre-Dame Cathedral reminds us all to treasure greatness
Column: Kayla Mueller's legacy lives on in foundation
Around the Bluhmin' Town: Today a day to remember things we shouldn’t forget
Bluhm: Thanksgiving provides plenty of great family memories
Bluhm: Mothers handed us the blueprints for life

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries