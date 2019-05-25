OFFERS
YCSO Detention Center School’s first high school graduate receives diploma

From left, Special Education Teacher Daria Weir, Student Zachary McQuillen, and YCSO School District Superintendent Lt. Brian Silvernale. YCSO/Courtesy)

From left, Special Education Teacher Daria Weir, Student Zachary McQuillen, and YCSO School District Superintendent Lt. Brian Silvernale. YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 11:20 a.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office School District Detention Center High School recently graduated its first student. Zachary McQuillen, 21, completed his high school course studies while in custody and was presented with his certified high school diploma.

The school is managed by a school board of directors comprised of Sheriff Scott Mascher, Chief Deputy David Rhodes, Detention Services Division Captain Jeff Newnum, with Lt. Brian Silvernale as superintendent and Kristie Hambrick acting as principal.

The Camp Verde Detention Center has many inmates who take advantage of the program, but the majority are released from custody before completing necessary credits. All their work will transfer to outside programs so the incentive remains to take advantage of this in-custody high school.

Funding is provided by the Arizona Department of Education through the Yavapai County Education Service Agency for the provision of Special Education Services to qualifying adult inmates. Funding for general education services such as GED Prep and Career Online High School, as well as the vocationally-based education services such as Universal Class, is provided by YCSO through its normal budget as well as the Yavapai County Free Library District and the Cottonwood Public Library via cooperative agreements with those entities.

For more information, call 928-771-3260 or visit www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

