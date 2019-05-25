Wiederaenders: Summer is here, just not the weather — yet

Nearly 43 million Americans have started their summers with a Memorial Day weekend getaway this year, AAA News reports.

But will the weather cooperate?

This long holiday weekend, marking the unofficial start of the summer vacation season, will see the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel numbers dating back to 2000 – trailing only the bar set in 2005.

Overall, an additional 1.5 million more people will take to the nation’s roads, rails and runways compared with last year, a 3.6% increase.

The surprise appears to be that despite a rising national gas price average, which is inching closer to the $3 per gallon mark (Arizona’s current average is $3.143, go figure!), the vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. A caveat for them is that travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal during evening commutes, said INRIX, a global transportation analytics company.

“Americans are eagerly anticipating the start of summer, and expensive gas prices won’t keep them home,” said Paula Twidale, vice president for AAA Travel. “Consumer spending remains strong, helped by solid job and income growth.”

The bad news is definitely the weather, which continues to look like late winter at times. Temperatures for the month of May have been down, and precipitation levels are up – for a month that is regularly one of the driest, behind only June.

For instance, you likely enjoyed the sunny skies and high 60s/low 70s of Friday and Saturday, May 24-25; however, today you can expect winds to return and a 20% chance of showers tonight, May 26, with the same predicted for Memorial Day, the National Weather Service stated online at noaa.gov. Monday’s high will hover in the mid-50s.

By the way, the extended forecast looks to usher in June with sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to high-70s.

While these current conditions may put a damper on your Memorial Day celebrations, and even leave you wondering if you planted that garden too early, bigger challenges have descended locally. In today’s front-page feature, “37 weather-delay days slows down construction,” we learn that street projects have not only been commonplace but also lingering.

The latter is because of the weather.

“It’s been quite a while since we’ve had this many (weather delays). Last year, I don’t think we had more than one or two,” City of Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said.

The ultimate cause, at least in part, are the El Niño conditions in the Pacific – the periodic warming of sea surface temperatures across the equator.

It goes like this: weak El Niño, stronger weather systems in the Southwest.

Last year, when the weather systems tracked farther north, that was due to La Niña (a cooling at the equator).

If ever you doubted climate change, just look to the equator, folks.

Enjoy your time this weekend. If not outside because of wind and rain, hunker down in front of the fireplace or creating in your workshop (what I hope to do!).

Leave the travel to the amateurs.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for The Daily Courier and Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.