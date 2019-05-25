Western artists show downtown
Phippen show sees multiple mediums
Numerous Western artists showed off and sold their artwork in downtown Prescott on Saturday, May 25, for the first day of the Phippen Museum’s 45th annual Western Art Show & Sale.
At the show for the first time was Monna Kay, who said she works with oils but uses them thin enough to look like watercolor. Kay said she found out about the show after looking on the internet for show dates and figured she could do it.
She said she has been creating Western art for several years, having started painting after spending time photographing horses.
“I liked capturing action and I like cowboy life, the clothes and the colors,” Kay said. “I like to paint and draw horses.”
Photo Gallery
2019 Phippen Art Show
Choctaw artist Karen Clarkson was there with her artwork as well. Having been coming to the show for about 10 years, one of Clarkson’s paintings was called “Raven Mind Travel” and played with dimensions, having a smaller section of canvas sit on top of the main piece. It was something she had never done before, she said.
“I think what happened is I did a small one and I thought ‘you know what? I like this guy so much I need to make him bigger,’ ” Clarkson said. “This kind of came into being.”
Showing off her bronze work was Kim Seyesnem Obrzut who said she has been working in bronze for more than three decades and has had a presence at the show off and on for about 12 years.
Obrzut said her grandfather was a Kachina carver and that her own work is based on their Hopi culture. The pieces are contemporary but also have a traditional feeling to them, she said.
Wood carver and sculptor Russell Parker came back to the show for his second year and said he had a good time last year. Having been a wood carver for about six years, Parker turns the wood into Native American faces.
“The Native American faces have a lot of character. I just love them,” he said. “We live in the Southwest and I love that history.”
The Phippen Museum’s 45th annual Western Art Show & Sale continues at 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday, May 26-27 at courthouse plaza. The weekend’s second Quick Draw challenge takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.www.phippenmuseum.org.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Willow Lake withdrawals recharging aquifer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...