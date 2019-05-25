Rants & Raves: May 26, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

— In a few days we will be celebrating Memorial Day in which we give our thanks to all the men and women who gave their life in service to their country. To those brothers and sisters who are living today, I want to say thank you for your service to our great country.

— In the words of President Calvin Coolidge: never spend a dollar unless the expense is of urgent necessity. So, spread the word to all politicians and to products of public education who don’t know any better, be smart, be frugal. Avoid debt.

— They managed to take Yarnell Days and turn it into the same old same old vendor booth collection you find everywhere. It has lost its unique character of the local population. Every fair sells junk and funnel cakes, a lot of walking for nothing.

— If you fill out sweepstakes, raffle, or giveaway forms at local events, you can’t complain about junk mail, dinnertime marketing calls, and junk e-mails. Where do you think sales scammers get your valuable (suckers) contact info?

— Despite the documented increase each year in non-vaccinated children in Arizona, Gov. Ducey refuses to impose only medically approved exceptions, allowing ignorant parents to make this life-or-death decision. Shame on Republican anti-science advocates.

— In a world of attacking conversations, fake news and empty promises, there is hope. Bill and Melinda Gates, through their philanthropy and their foundation, are improving our world in astounding ways. They are fixing what matters most. People issues.

— Traveling thousands of miles, children of migrants illegally entering U.S. die and the “bleeding hearts” blame us not the irresponsible parents, claiming “willful, callous, disregard — but abortions and killing delivered babies does not rise to this level. Mindless hypocrites.

— Pit bulls do not belong in neighborhoods. I hope that SOB loses his home and everything he owns. Nobody should have to live in fear because their neighbors have vicious animals. The local drug dealers all have vicious dogs.

— We chose not to have kids because we didn’t want kids. Kudos for nixing a day care in a retirement area. We worked hard to live in peace and quiet. We deserve to live in no-kid zones.

— Hillary Clinton has been touring the country speaking out against “white privilege.” Yet when daughter Chelsea left college she got a job at NBC that paid $900,000 per year. Typical Democrat hypocrisy.

— Nancy Pelosi says no one is above the law even the president. Why doesn’t that apply to illegal immigrants?

