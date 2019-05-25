PUSD extends Superintendent Howard’s contract

On Prescott High School graduation day, District Superintendent Joe Howard was busy — not an uncommon occurrence.

He needed to fix a temperature issue at Washington Traditional, headquarters for both the district offices and The Discovery Garden preschool program — penguins would have been welcome.

He needed to be sure an agenda, and lunch, were ready for a noon Governing Board meeting scheduled for his annual, closed-door evaluation.

In the evening, Howard delivered a short, yet poignant, farewell to students at commencement.

Not to mention a flurry of emails, unexpected guests and end-of-school year business stuff.

And he never stopped smiling.

“I love what I’m doing,” said Howard on Friday after a unanimous vote of the Governing Board extended his contract until June 2022. His salary — the 2019-20 budget includes a 5 percent increase for teachers and 2 percent increase for all other staff — for the coming year will be $135,482. “It’s hard work. And some decisions are big and can feel overwhelming.”

In his tenure, though, Howard said he has been able to build an administrative team of passionate, highly qualified educators who share his passion for instruction that makes a difference to every child. Their leadership, combined with that of the five-member elected board, is what has, and will, enable him to keep his eye on best instructional practices able to attract and retain families rather than managerial minutiae.

“You can’t do this alone,” Howard said. “You need a strong team … I love them like a second family. I have fun with them, and I feel we can tackle most anything.”

For almost two hours, Howard and the board members were in a closed-door session to talk about his educational leadership of the district.

Though superintendent evaluations in Arizona are not required to be made public, Howard said he felt it was a good evaluation process that offered validation and constructive criticism.

“It was transparent and reflective,” he said of the review.

Howard said he most appreciated the “real” conversations about how to push the needle on student achievement and assessments. Board members were clear they want best educational practices to be his main priority. They recognize the need to find a balance between staying abreast of state-of-the-art curriculum, instruction and assessment processes and taking care of boilers ad buses.

For Howard, a key take away from his evaluation was the need to focus on offering and promoting an educational system that will enable this community to recruit and retain more families.

Prescott has been a declining enrollment for almost a decade.

With a like-minded team of administrators and principals, mixed with the forward-thinking policies and legislation of the board, Howard said, “I think we can figure it out.”

Calling Howard’s evaluation “excellent,” Board President Tina Seeley said the consensus is that Howard is doing a great job “in moving the district in the right direction.”

From day one in the job, Howard’s eye was on making improvements able to propel children to future success, said Seeley, a real estate company owner who is a former Prescott educator. She said she and her board peers expect that discerning process to continue for the next three years.

“We appreciate him. We’re lucky to have him.”