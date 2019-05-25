OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 26
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PUSD extends Superintendent Howard’s contract
District leader's pact gets board’s unanimous approval

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard (left) and Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore (right) review budget documents in Howard’s office in the renovated Washington School that now houses the central administration and the Discovery Gardens preschool. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard (left) and Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore (right) review budget documents in Howard’s office in the renovated Washington School that now houses the central administration and the Discovery Gardens preschool. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 10:41 p.m.

On Prescott High School graduation day, District Superintendent Joe Howard was busy — not an uncommon occurrence.

He needed to fix a temperature issue at Washington Traditional, headquarters for both the district offices and The Discovery Garden preschool program — penguins would have been welcome.

He needed to be sure an agenda, and lunch, were ready for a noon Governing Board meeting scheduled for his annual, closed-door evaluation.

In the evening, Howard delivered a short, yet poignant, farewell to students at commencement.

Not to mention a flurry of emails, unexpected guests and end-of-school year business stuff.

And he never stopped smiling.

“I love what I’m doing,” said Howard on Friday after a unanimous vote of the Governing Board extended his contract until June 2022. His salary — the 2019-20 budget includes a 5 percent increase for teachers and 2 percent increase for all other staff — for the coming year will be $135,482. “It’s hard work. And some decisions are big and can feel overwhelming.”

In his tenure, though, Howard said he has been able to build an administrative team of passionate, highly qualified educators who share his passion for instruction that makes a difference to every child. Their leadership, combined with that of the five-member elected board, is what has, and will, enable him to keep his eye on best instructional practices able to attract and retain families rather than managerial minutiae.

“You can’t do this alone,” Howard said. “You need a strong team … I love them like a second family. I have fun with them, and I feel we can tackle most anything.”

For almost two hours, Howard and the board members were in a closed-door session to talk about his educational leadership of the district.

Though superintendent evaluations in Arizona are not required to be made public, Howard said he felt it was a good evaluation process that offered validation and constructive criticism.

“It was transparent and reflective,” he said of the review.

Howard said he most appreciated the “real” conversations about how to push the needle on student achievement and assessments. Board members were clear they want best educational practices to be his main priority. They recognize the need to find a balance between staying abreast of state-of-the-art curriculum, instruction and assessment processes and taking care of boilers ad buses.

For Howard, a key take away from his evaluation was the need to focus on offering and promoting an educational system that will enable this community to recruit and retain more families.

Prescott has been a declining enrollment for almost a decade.

With a like-minded team of administrators and principals, mixed with the forward-thinking policies and legislation of the board, Howard said, “I think we can figure it out.”

Calling Howard’s evaluation “excellent,” Board President Tina Seeley said the consensus is that Howard is doing a great job “in moving the district in the right direction.”

From day one in the job, Howard’s eye was on making improvements able to propel children to future success, said Seeley, a real estate company owner who is a former Prescott educator. She said she and her board peers expect that discerning process to continue for the next three years.

“We appreciate him. We’re lucky to have him.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PUSD superintendent earns high marks
PUSD to undergo district-wide accreditation process next month
Howard to replace Smucker as PUSD chief
Superintendent Smucker resigns from PUSD
‘Voice of reason’: PUSD board president says students 'why we are here'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries