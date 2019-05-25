Obituary: Richard Wayne Thomas

Richard Wayne Thomas, born March 23, 1946, Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed on May 15, 2019, Cordes Lakes, Arizona.

He attended high school prior to joining the U.S. Navy, where he was a Golden Glove boxer while serving his country in the Vietnam war.

Richard married Reba in 1973, in Mesa, Arizona, and where they raised two children. He moved his family to the Cordes Lakes area in 1986.

He is survived by two sons, Ernesto Frank and Mark Anthony (Amanda); six grandchildren, Tyler, Shelbi, Mark, Maegan, Autumn, Sariah, Daniel, and Tennesse; and one great-grandchild, Cash. Richard volunteered all over the country whether at St. Vincent de Paul or teaching others how to bait a hook and fish properly.

A private family service was held. Richard was cherished by his family, loved by all, was a great father and inspiration to countless people during his lifetime.

He will be missed.

Information provided by survivors.