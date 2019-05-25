OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 25
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Peterson Shenefield

Mary Elizabeth Peterson Shenefield

Mary Elizabeth Peterson Shenefield

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 9:37 p.m.

Mary Elizabeth Peterson Shenefield, 89, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Mary was born on October 31, 1929, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Anna and Henry Peterson.

The long hoped for baby sister joined older brothers, Jim, Harvey and Don growing up in a small town with all its childhood advantages. These childhood influences laid the foundation for her lifelong love of participation and service to others. Involvement in marching band, concert band, drama club, and vocal training led to performances with the Toledo Choral Society.

Her love of academics led to a scholarship at the Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio. She became involved in the Toledo Repertoire Theatre while working to earn money to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Theatre magic happened when she met John Shenefield who she married on October 7, 1950. They became active in Glenwood Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio, which led to a decision for John to enter the ministry, thus shaping their new direction in life.

Mary’s undergraduate degree was completed at Bowling Green State University with her Master’s in English at Carnegie Mellon.

After many years teaching high school English and ministering to others in parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a pastoral call to Buffalo, Wyoming, led to 17 years of a life of hiking, hunting, fishing, skiing and boating in the West.

Ending parish life and entering the business world in Riverton, Wyoming, they made St. James Episcopal their home church.

Although they retired to Prescott, Arizona, Mary returned to teaching as an adjunct instructor at Yavapai College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, University of Phoenix and mentoring the Adult Degree Program at Prescott College. She served the American Association of University Women as branch president and state president as well as the Public Policy and Leadership Committees at the national level. Other activities included Delta Kappa Gamma professional society for women educators and researching genealogy. St. Luke’s Episcopal in Prescott became their home church and center of involvement.

After her loving husband of 56 years died in 2006, Mary stayed active in Prescott accompanied by their beloved Shih Tzu, Bushy. In 2013 she moved to a retirement community in Phoenix to be near her son, Eric. She was involved in St. Barnabas Episcopal Parish while in Phoenix. Mary is survived by her two sons, Jordan Shenefield and wife, Susan, of Lilburn, Georgia, and Eric Shenefield of Phoenix; grandchildren Joni Skogman (Darrell) of Dahlonega, Georgia, and Christy Shropshire (Matthew) of Chandler, Arizona; great grandsons, Jasper, Baxter and Grayson Skogman and Cal and AJ Shropshire; nieces Ellen Kayser, Carole Ann Leone, Judy Peterson, Amy Dulka; nephews Bob Shenefield, Chuck Shenefield, Greg Peterson, Bruce Peterson; cousin John Peterson of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many more loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held on May 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church, 6715 N. Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.

A memorial service with inurnment will be held June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Parish, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane, Prescott, AZ 86301.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Parish, Prescott, Arizona; St. Barnabas Episcopal Parish, Scottsdale, Arizona; or a charity of your choice.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Phoenix Funeral & Cremation Service.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

John Charles Shenefield - William Clayton Hanson - Ernest Paul Wolff - Timothy "Tim" Amburgey - Betty Felicia Fetzhugh
John Charles Shenefield
Obituary: Esther Elizabeth Hedberg Washo-Kane
Obituary: Mary Ellen Kapp
Obituary: Lucille ‘Lucy’ Miner Geib

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries