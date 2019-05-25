OFFERS
Obituary: Leslie Qöyawayma

Leslie Qöyawayma

Leslie Qöyawayma

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 9:18 p.m.

Leslie Qöyawayma was born in Washington, D.C., and passed away in her hometown of Prescott, Arizona, on May 17, 2019, at the age of 77.

The oldest of six children of Helen and Larry Thompson, she grew up in Arlington, Virginia, and later in Woodland Hills, California. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother Randy Thompson (U.S. Marines, Vietnam). She is survived by her husband, Al Qöyawayma, of Prescott; children, Kathy Espinosa of Prescott and John Qöyawayma of Scottsdale, Arizona; brothers and sisters: Jean Boltinhouse and Bruce Thompson of Thousand Oaks, California; Scott Thompson of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Nancy Thompson, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild Cade! Leslie will be remembered for her wry sense of humor, enjoyment of camping, knowledge of Native American history, especially the Hopi, expert quilting and crocheting, and love of her children and grandchildren.

Leslie graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1958. She became active in her early years in the Democratic Presidential campaigns of John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy as her father was a Democratic committee chairman in Ventura County, California. She ran the campaign center for Robert Kennedy’s Presidential campaign in Thousand Oaks, California. Leslie was a homemaker, lover of Yosemite, coastal redwoods and Hawaii, family historian, and supporter of all things USC. Leslie was a strong supporter of AISES (AISES.org) with the mission of significantly increasing graduates in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and fields of medicine. She was a AISES Sequoyah Fellow and was there at the organizational beginning assisting Al and hosting early meetings in their Scottsdale home. She used her creative skill helping design the AISES logo, and designing and making large conference banners. Leslie assisted Al in his 40-year Southwestern Hopi ceramic artist and sculpture career, especially in client and gallery interactions, and historical record keeping. Leslie memorial contributions may be made to: American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), 4263 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Suite 200 Albuquerque, NM 87109, c/o The Leslie Qöyawayma Scholarship Fund. Or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Leslie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

