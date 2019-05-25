Obituary: James S. “Jim” Greeneich

It is with great sadness the family of James S. “Jim” Greeneich announces his passing on May 16, 2019, at the age of 72.

He will be profoundly missed by his wife, Lucy of 48 years, as well as by his children, Richard and Erika. As a grandfather and great-grandfather he will also be missed by Vanessa, Kevin, Jordan, Jessica, Ashlyn, Richard, Kaden, Jacob, Kimberly and Jaden. James was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Oakland, California, and graduated from UC Berkeley with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1973. He met his wife, Lucy, in San Francisco and they married in Carmel, California. They spent 48 very loving years together raising their family and traveling the world creating so many unforgettable and fond memories. James was a loving husband, a beloved and compassionate father, and a kind and caring grandfather.

All that were blessed to have known him have had their lives forever changed. James retired after an extraordinary and accomplished career with ASML, a Dutch company headquartered in the Netherlands.

He then moved with his wife and family to Prescott, Arizona, spending the rest of his celebrated life surrounded by his family who were all present when he transitioned from our world to the next.

A Memorial Service and a Celebration of James’ life will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home on June 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. (303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ). Donations may be sent to Maggie’s Hospice, 306 N. Virginia St., Prescott, AZ 86301. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. The family would like to thank Highgate Senior Living for their loving care.

Information provided by survivors.