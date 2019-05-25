Obituary: James S. “Jim” Greeneich
It is with great sadness the family of James S. “Jim” Greeneich announces his passing on May 16, 2019, at the age of 72.
He will be profoundly missed by his wife, Lucy of 48 years, as well as by his children, Richard and Erika. As a grandfather and great-grandfather he will also be missed by Vanessa, Kevin, Jordan, Jessica, Ashlyn, Richard, Kaden, Jacob, Kimberly and Jaden. James was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Oakland, California, and graduated from UC Berkeley with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1973. He met his wife, Lucy, in San Francisco and they married in Carmel, California. They spent 48 very loving years together raising their family and traveling the world creating so many unforgettable and fond memories. James was a loving husband, a beloved and compassionate father, and a kind and caring grandfather.
All that were blessed to have known him have had their lives forever changed. James retired after an extraordinary and accomplished career with ASML, a Dutch company headquartered in the Netherlands.
He then moved with his wife and family to Prescott, Arizona, spending the rest of his celebrated life surrounded by his family who were all present when he transitioned from our world to the next.
A Memorial Service and a Celebration of James’ life will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home on June 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. (303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ). Donations may be sent to Maggie’s Hospice, 306 N. Virginia St., Prescott, AZ 86301. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. The family would like to thank Highgate Senior Living for their loving care.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Willow Lake withdrawals recharging aquifer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...