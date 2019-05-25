Obituary: Edwin Ross Painton
Edwin Ross Painton, 90 yrs old, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away May 18, 2019. Edwin was born Feb. 21, 1929, in Williamsport, Pennsylvnia.
He was raised by a working mother, Nora Dugan Painton, and surrounded by an extended Irish family.
Ed played on Williamsport’s last undefeated high school football team.
He moved to California in the late 1950’s where he began his insurance career as an adjuster settling personal property claims from passengers of the Andrea Doria shipwreck.
Ed gained various experience in the insurance industry, became a Vice President of Johnson & Higgins, and was ultimately involved in drafting legislative reforms for medical malpractice litigation and in the formation of a physician-owned professional liability insurance company.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Janis Smith Painton; he is survived by their two children: Ross E. Painton of Bullhead City and Tracie Painton of Williamsport.
He retired to Prescott in 1993 with his wife, Marsha V. Painton. Always a social person, Ed was an avid walker and story teller.
He is survived by wife Marsha and stepdaughter Alissa Hurok and her husband Jeffery Hurok of Philadelphia. Also three grandchildren: Evan Ross Painton, Dylan and Carina Hurok.
Family suggests any donations be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in Scottsdale, AZ — MayoClinic.org/cure
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Willow Lake withdrawals recharging aquifer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...