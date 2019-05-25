OFFERS
Obituary: Edwin Ross Painton

Edwin Ross Painton

Edwin Ross Painton

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 9:22 p.m.

Edwin Ross Painton, 90 yrs old, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away May 18, 2019. Edwin was born Feb. 21, 1929, in Williamsport, Pennsylvnia.

He was raised by a working mother, Nora Dugan Painton, and surrounded by an extended Irish family.

Ed played on Williamsport’s last undefeated high school football team.

He moved to California in the late 1950’s where he began his insurance career as an adjuster settling personal property claims from passengers of the Andrea Doria shipwreck.

Ed gained various experience in the insurance industry, became a Vice President of Johnson & Higgins, and was ultimately involved in drafting legislative reforms for medical malpractice litigation and in the formation of a physician-owned professional liability insurance company.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Janis Smith Painton; he is survived by their two children: Ross E. Painton of Bullhead City and Tracie Painton of Williamsport.

He retired to Prescott in 1993 with his wife, Marsha V. Painton. Always a social person, Ed was an avid walker and story teller.

He is survived by wife Marsha and stepdaughter Alissa Hurok and her husband Jeffery Hurok of Philadelphia. Also three grandchildren: Evan Ross Painton, Dylan and Carina Hurok.

Family suggests any donations be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in Scottsdale, AZ — MayoClinic.org/cure

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

