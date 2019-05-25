Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
SMARTgirls consignment shop in Prescott Valley has new owner
A shoe room, walls of handbags, and racks of fashionable outfits continue to meet shoppers at Prescott Valley’s SMARTgirls Resale Fashion store, despite a recent change of owners.
In February, Terri Harrington took on ownership of the shop that had been in business since 2008. She had a ribbon-cutting with the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce this past week.
“I’m keeping it pretty much the same,” Harrington said, noting that, like the previous owner, her aim is to be supportive of women — offering a “mission field for women.”
The consignment shop carries high-end women’s clothing, including a number of designer choices. Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, SMARTgirls conducts its popular $3 sale, featuring racks of items at $3 or 75% off.
The store is located at 6616 E. Second St., Suite F, in Prescott Valley.
Dutch Bros in Prescott changes hands
A Mesa-based company recently purchased the Dutch Bros drive-through coffee shop in Prescott.
A news release from Cushman & Wakefield reports that the real estate services firm completed the sale of the property located at 3169 Willow Creek Road. The property reportedly was purchased by 3169 Willow Creek, LLC, of Mesa for $2.09 million.
Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office negotiated the transaction on behalf of the buyer and seller. The entire 824-square-foot building is leased to Dutch Bros.
The coffee shop is located near the busy Willow Creek and Willow Lake roads intersection in Prescott.
Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas to Prescott Valley
After operating in Cottonwood for more than two decades, Sunsplash Pools and Spas is
expanding into a new store in Prescott Valley.
Featuring the Bullfrog Spa brand, the store offers a range of hot tubs and spas. The grand opening occurred Saturday, May 25.
Store manager Rob Steinert said the Bullfrog brand features a patented jet-pack therapy that can be customized to fit the owner’s needs.
“You can move the jet-packs around,” he said, noting that the feature makes the spas more adaptable to users’ needs. “You can individualize your spa just to you.”
The Bullfrog spas also eliminate about 90% of the pipes and plumbing that typical spas use, Steinert added.
The new store is located at 6616 E. Second St., Suite G, Prescott Valley.
To send a tip for Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertising, email ssialega@prescottaz.com. Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Willow Lake withdrawals recharging aquifer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
28
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...