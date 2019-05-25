OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 25
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas

Terri Harrington, new owner of the SMARTgirls Resale Fashion shop in Prescott Valley, said there have been few changes at the store since she took on ownership in February. Harrington conducted a grand opening for the store this past week. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Terri Harrington, new owner of the SMARTgirls Resale Fashion shop in Prescott Valley, said there have been few changes at the store since she took on ownership in February. Harrington conducted a grand opening for the store this past week. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 6:32 p.m.

SMARTgirls consignment shop in Prescott Valley has new owner

A shoe room, walls of handbags, and racks of fashionable outfits continue to meet shoppers at Prescott Valley’s SMARTgirls Resale Fashion store, despite a recent change of owners.

In February, Terri Harrington took on ownership of the shop that had been in business since 2008. She had a ribbon-cutting with the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce this past week.

“I’m keeping it pretty much the same,” Harrington said, noting that, like the previous owner, her aim is to be supportive of women — offering a “mission field for women.”

The consignment shop carries high-end women’s clothing, including a number of designer choices. Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, SMARTgirls conducts its popular $3 sale, featuring racks of items at $3 or 75% off.

The store is located at 6616 E. Second St., Suite F, in Prescott Valley.

Dutch Bros in Prescott changes hands

A Mesa-based company recently purchased the Dutch Bros drive-through coffee shop in Prescott.

A news release from Cushman & Wakefield reports that the real estate services firm completed the sale of the property located at 3169 Willow Creek Road. The property reportedly was purchased by 3169 Willow Creek, LLC, of Mesa for $2.09 million.

Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office negotiated the transaction on behalf of the buyer and seller. The entire 824-square-foot building is leased to Dutch Bros.

The coffee shop is located near the busy Willow Creek and Willow Lake roads intersection in Prescott.

Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas to Prescott Valley

After operating in Cottonwood for more than two decades, Sunsplash Pools and Spas is

photo

Rob Steinert, manager of the new Sunsplash Pools & Spas in Prescott Valley, said the store offers the Bullfrog brand of spas exclusively. The business has been in place in Cottonwood for more than two decades and recently expanded into the space at 6616 E. Second St. in Prescott Valley. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

expanding into a new store in Prescott Valley.

Featuring the Bullfrog Spa brand, the store offers a range of hot tubs and spas. The grand opening occurred Saturday, May 25.

Store manager Rob Steinert said the Bullfrog brand features a patented jet-pack therapy that can be customized to fit the owner’s needs.

“You can move the jet-packs around,” he said, noting that the feature makes the spas more adaptable to users’ needs. “You can individualize your spa just to you.”

The Bullfrog spas also eliminate about 90% of the pipes and plumbing that typical spas use, Steinert added.

The new store is located at 6616 E. Second St., Suite G, Prescott Valley.

To send a tip for Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertising, email ssialega@prescottaz.com. Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries