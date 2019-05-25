OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 25
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Keeping up with building codes
Condemned Prescott apartment complex working to meet today’s standards

Casa de Piños, a senior living apartment complex in Prescott, has been condemned since late December due to a substantial leak in its sprinkler system that damaged much of the building. (Max Efrein/Courtesy)

Casa de Piños, a senior living apartment complex in Prescott, has been condemned since late December due to a substantial leak in its sprinkler system that damaged much of the building. (Max Efrein/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 6:37 p.m.

It was just before Christmas 2018 when all the residents of Casa de Piños were forced to pack up their essential possessions and move into local hotels.

The senior living apartment complex located about a mile from downtown Prescott was no longer fit to live in.

A sprinkler system in the building’s attic had burst and caused a great deal of water damage, “to the point where it wasn’t safe to leave the residents in [the building],” City of Prescott Planning Manager George Worley said.

Floors and ceilings had collapsed, drywall was falling off and mold was a concern, Worley said.

Sixteen of the building’s 40 units had received direct damage, said Perry Glenn, director of Affordable Housing Operations for Retirement Housing Foundation, the company that owns and manages the complex.

“But because the water went to different electrical systems, it condemned the whole building,” Glenn said.

It has now been about five months, and repairs to the building remain ongoing.

Throughout that time, the owners of the complex have been paying about $4,000 a month to house the displaced residents at local hotels. They also have had security guards on the Casa de Piños property 24/7 to ensure no one enters the building due to safety and liability concerns.

If all goes well, Glenn expects some of the residents will be able to return to the apartment complex at the end of June, with everyone moved back in by August or early September.

Some of what has been dragging out the process is making sure everything is up to today’s codes.

“Once you have damage — and it is an older building — you have to build back to new codes, so there’s additional code upgrades that we need to do,” Glenn said.

Paul Macari, the City of Prescott’s chief building official, said it is the city’s responsibility to ensure these codes are met.

“Once we walk in there, we can’t just turn a blind eye if we see something that could cause a problem, because we deal with life-safety issues,” Macari said.

Such concerns are not unique to Casa de Piños. Many older buildings, whether they be residential or commercial, can face similar challenges as they require maintenance, are renovated or become accessible to code inspectors for one reason or the other, Macari said.

“If you open a wall, then it opens up areas that have to be brought up to standard,” he said.

MOST COMMON CODE VIOLATIONS

While building owners are free to paint their structures, install new carpeting in them and do a small amount of repairs without pulling a building permit, anything that may jeopardize the structural integrity or safety of a building is a different story. “If you get into beams and posts, we need to look at those,” Macari said.

Some of the most common code violations Macari sees are people who make small additions to their home or commercial property thinking the project is not big enough to involve city officials.

“It’s that simple enclosure on a patio or building a little deck,” he said. “Those are the kind of things that a lot of people don’t realize there’s a kind of safety concern with it.”

Other examples are replacing a water heater or adding an electrical outlet somewhere.

“We have a joke around here that you can build a dog house, but as soon as you put electricity into it, it needs a permit,” Macari said.

The best way to follow the rules and prioritize safety is to simply ask the city what you can and cannot do, Macari said.

“People can send us emails, call us, or bring us pictures of the thing they’re trying to make changes to and we can let them know what they need to do,” he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries