Sat, May 25
Eagles’ distance runner Jordan Bramblett wins NAIA national championship
Cottonwood native finishes first overall in marathon event with 2:33.43 time

Embry-Riddle distance runner Jordan Bramblett claimed the program’s first national championship with a 2:33.43 time in the marathon event at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (ERAU/Courtesy)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 1:35 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:43 PM

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Embry-Riddle distance runner Jordan Bramblett claimed the program’s first national championship with a 2:33.43 time in the marathon event at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday morning.

Bramblett didn’t spend much time running with the pack Saturday, taking a commanding minute-plus lead by the second check point and never looking back.

"My initial race plan was to keep pace with everyone and at the half marathon point, then take off. ... On the start of the second lap, I decided to take off, it was a spur of the moment thing," Bramblett told the Courier in a phone interview Saturday afternoon.

He led by almost five minutes near the third check point and outpaced second place finisher Greg Flores of Baker College (2:38.51) by 5:00.08.

The senior from Cottonwood took seventh overall with a 2:43.25 in the same event a year ago. He is a former graduate of Mingus.

"I didn't expect to beat my previous time by 10 minutes, but I did expect to do well," Bramblett said. "I'm very proud to have won the first national championship for the team. I'm glad that I went to Embry-Riddle and that Chris Bray coached me."

Also running in Saturday’s national championship marathon race was Embry-Riddle senior and Medical Lake, Washington, native Noah Kroeze, who finished seventh overall with a 2:44.34 time.

It is the first time that the Eagles have had two All-Americans in the same event in program history.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

