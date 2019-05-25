Birth announcements: Week of May 26, 2019 (2)

Sophia Valeria Rodriguez Estrada, a 5 lb. 6 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Susana Rodriguez Rangel and Jose Tenorio Estrada of Prescott Valley.

Annabella Rose Storman, an 8 lb. girl, was born Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jeannie Aumiller and Chad Storman of Prescott.

Hazel Grace Warta, a girl, was born Friday, May 17, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Deborah and Joshua Warta of Prescott Valley.