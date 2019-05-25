OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 25
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Birth announcements: Week of May 26, 2019 (2)

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 8:39 p.m.

Sophia Valeria Rodriguez Estrada, a 5 lb. 6 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Susana Rodriguez Rangel and Jose Tenorio Estrada of Prescott Valley.

Annabella Rose Storman, an 8 lb. girl, was born Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jeannie Aumiller and Chad Storman of Prescott.

Hazel Grace Warta, a girl, was born Friday, May 17, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Deborah and Joshua Warta of Prescott Valley.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Birth announcements: Week of May 26, 2019 (1)
Birth Announcements (part II): January 29, 2017
Birth announcements: Week of May 5, 2019 (1)
Birth announcements: Week of May 19, 2019 (2)
Birth announcements: Week of May 5, 2019 (2)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries