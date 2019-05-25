Barnes: Living a meaningful life

Faithful readers may recall that I have twice recommended books written by David Brooks.

Well, he has a new book out that is worth your time. It’s titled “The Second Mountain”.

The first mountain is the one most all of us climb. We finish school, start a career, and begin climbing the mountain we think we were meant to climb. This is the mountain that our culture endorses. You remember: it’s the one that puts you on the road to success, to make your mark, and experience personal happiness. The first mountain is about building up the ego and defining who you are.



In Brooks’ words, “If the first mountain is about acquisition, the second mountain is about contribution. If the first mountain is elitist — moving up — the second mountain is egalitarian — planting yourself amid those who need, and walking arm and arm with them.”

On the second mountain, individuals move from being self-centered to becoming other-centered. They embrace a life of interdependence, not independence. They seek a life of commitment.

This brings me to the topic of Prescott Area Leadership. This leadership organization is now beginning its 30th year of assisting individuals who want to make a positive difference in the lives of others to learn the most effective ways of doing so. In a very real way, it is committed to helping individuals “climb the second mountain.”

The PAL experience is — and should be — transformative. But transformative change isn’t going to “just happen.” Those who enter the nine-month program must become consciously proactive.



Questions such as these need their attention: Do I have an inner passion to serve others? Do I really care about becoming an effective leader? Do I want to move from becoming ego-centered to become servant-centered? Am I committed to becoming a better person than I am today? Do I want to become a contributor who positively impacts the lives of others?

For those of you who think you may want to engage in this journey up “the second mountain” and enter into the PAL experience, please go to PrescottAreaLeadership.org for more information and to apply.

The deadline for becoming part of the new PAL class is June 5. Best to get a move on if you’re interested.