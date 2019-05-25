OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 25
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot

Dave Young, 17th Judicial District Attorney, center, makes a point while U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, left, and George Brauchler, 18th Judicial District Attorney, listen during a news conference to announce the arrest of 42 people this week in one of the largest black market marijuana enforcement actions in the history of Colorado Friday, May 24, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dave Young, 17th Judicial District Attorney, center, makes a point while U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, left, and George Brauchler, 18th Judicial District Attorney, listen during a news conference to announce the arrest of 42 people this week in one of the largest black market marijuana enforcement actions in the history of Colorado Friday, May 24, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DAN ELLIOTT, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 2:17 p.m.

Authorities raid 247 homes in Colorado pot bust by Associated Press

DENVER — Authorities said Friday they raided hundreds of black market marijuana operations in Colorado that flouted the state’s cannabis law by growing tens of thousands of plants in Denver-area homes and selling the drugs out of state.

Investigators seized more than 80,000 plants and 4,500 pounds (2,040 kilograms) of harvested marijuana, state and federal prosecutors said at a news conference. Officers raided 247 homes and eight businesses and arrested 42 people in Denver and seven nearby counties.

State law allows up to 12 marijuana plants per residence for personal use, but some of the homes had more than 1,000 and many had hundreds, said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

Colorado and nine other states have broadly legalized marijuana use but it remains illegal under federal law. That has created tension between some state and federal officials.

But George Brauchler, district attorney for the south and east Denver suburbs, stressed the investigation was a joint state-federal operation, not the U.S. Department of Justice imposing its will on Colorado.

“Make no mistake, we are equal partners in this,” Brauchler said.

State and federal officials said the nearly three-year investigation showed that illegal marijuana trafficking mushroomed after voters approved recreational use in 2012.

Dunn said Colorado has become the epicenter for a nationwide black market in marijuana.

Brauchler warned that Colorado is becoming “the wild West of weed.” He said the provision in the law that allows small-scale home marijuana cultivation opened the door to big, illegal operations.

Brauchler warned that other states considering allowing home marijuana plants could expect the same but added he was not trying to discourage them from doing so.

“I think states are entitled to do whatever they want,” he said. “But they need to know the reality of this.”

Mason Tvert, a spokesman for the Marijuana Policy Project, which advocates for decriminalizing marijuana, questioned how prosecutors know that Colorado’s law attracted illegal growers.

“Did they conduct a survey of illegal marijuana cultivators to determine why they decided to operate where they did?” he said. “Are they able to know whether those operations existed prior to legalization or not?”

Tvert blamed the illegal operations on states that still ban marijuana, and said if they legalized and regulated it as Colorado does, there would be little illegal production.

photo

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, left, listens as George Brauchler speaks during a news conference to announce the arrest of 42 people this week in one of the largest black market marijuana enforcement actions in the history of Colorado Friday, May 24, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dunn said investigators plan to use federal forfeiture laws to seize 41 homes, 25 vehicles and $2.2 million in cash connected to the marijuana operations.

He said the 41 homes have an average market value of $400,000.

“These grow operations are not occurring in abandoned houses or poor parts of the metro area,” he said. “These are happening in middle- and upper-class neighborhoods where many of us live and raise families, and they’re occurring all over the metro area.”

William McDermott of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said the Colorado operations did not appear to be violent. He said officers seized a few guns but would not say how many.

Sixteen of the suspects were arrested on federal drug charges and 26 on state charges.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Medical pot dilemma: Where to get the first seeds?
State: Arizona sues Justice Dept. over medical marijuana
Seven months later, medical marijuana still out of reach for most Arizonans
County attorneys urge halt to dispensaries as lottery looms
Arizona Court of Appeals ruling threatens to make criminals out of certain medical marijuana patients

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries