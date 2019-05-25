OFFERS
Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley

One of the picturesque views of the Dells looking north from the Iron King Trail (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy}

One of the picturesque views of the Dells looking north from the Iron King Trail (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy}

mugshot photo
By Nigel Reynolds, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 8:56 p.m.

This is my second article about the Granite Dells, but it won’t be the last.

My first (published Sept. 16, 2018) described the wonderful trails recently added in the 160-acre Storm Ranch property, next to the Peavine Trail. Today, I’ll describe another trail along an old RR grade — the Iron King Trail.

This railroad was closed in 1949 and the rails torn up in 1974. It provides the best access to the Dells for people who live in Prescott Valley – about 3 miles one way. I admit I’m not neutral about the Dells — I think saving the central part of the Dells for posterity as open space is the right decision. Prescott will decide during its upcoming annexation negotiations with Arizona Eco Development (AED). The 500 acres proposed by the “Save the Dells” organization would achieve the open space goal.

photo

A specialized rail wagon (“RR Speeder”), originally used on the old railroad. (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy}

The starting point of the Iron King Trail, once at Glassford Hill Road, is now 0.8 miles west, due to new houses in Granville and the construction of AED’s Jasper subdivision. From Jasper, it’s about 2 miles of open country to the edge of the Dells. The scenery improves considerably as the trail drops down into the Dells proper, with stunning views of rocky mountains to the north.

The first photo was taken from the Iron King Trail, near the metal bridge that crosses No-Name Creek — a view of picturesque Eagle Peak. Farther west, you’ll leave State Trust Land and go through where AED plans to build its resort and many houses on both sides of the trail. Iron King ends at Entro, 0.6 miles ahead, where it meets the Peavine Trail — near the Point of Rocks. The trees and pristine land you can enjoy today will be gone, unless P&Z’s zoning restrictions, or the City Council’s annexation negotiations, require a reasonable buffer of open space from AED.

The second photo shows one of the three old “wagons”, once used on the railroad, that are dispersed along the trail. I think they are “RR Speeders” – for more information, go to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Railroad_speeder. My thanks to George K, a fellow hiker, for this info.

Nigel Reynolds (nigelaa@commspeed.net) was born in England and has lived in Arizona for 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years.

“Exploring is in my blood,” he says. To see today’s or previous articles with the photos in color, visit dcourier.com and enter “Amazing Places” in the search-bar at top right — you’ll need to be a subscriber.

