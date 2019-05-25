Prescott street projects slowed by 37 weather-delay days

Related: ‘Coldest May since 1980’ chills Prescott residents

2019’s wetter-than-expected weather, coupled with a few pesky “ghosts” from the past, have served to push off several Prescott street-construction projects for nearly two months.

In all, say Public Works Director Craig Dotseth and Construction Services Manager Tim Sherwood, ongoing street projects have had to stop work for 37 weather days this year.

That is significantly more than usual.

“It’s been quite a while since we’ve had this many (weather delays),” Dotseth said. “Last year, I don’t think we had more than one or two.” (See related weather story.)

CARLETON-CORTEZ-MONTEZUMA

Especially hard-hit by the weather delays was the Carleton/Cortez/Montezuma street project that began in mid-December 2018.

At that time, Dotseth was hopeful that the project could be done by mid-April, 2019 – in time for the late-April Whiskey Off-Road mountain bike race.

Those plans were thwarted early on by a series of weather events that began with an unexpected snowstorm on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, and continued with snow and rain throughout the winter and spring.

Prescott’s major snowstorm on Feb. 21 alone caused at least a weeklong delay in the work on Carleton and Cortez, Dotseth said.

And the impacts tend to extend well beyond the actual snow days.

“The day the snow hits the ground obviously is a weather day,” Sherwood said. But even after the snow melts, Dotseth said, “You’re out there wallowing in the mud.”

Work done prior to the storm oftentimes must be redone after the snow melts, Sherwood said, noting that replacement work on the Carleton/Cortez project included tasks such as pulling and resetting the forms for curb and gutter.

‘GHOSTS’ FROM PRESCOTT’S PAST

Although weather was the main factor in the construction delays, it was not the only one.

“We’ve had some ‘ghosts’ in the old historic part of town,” Dotseth said.

When working in Prescott’s historic center, which dates back to the late 1800s, “Old (underground) pipes are a given,” Dotseth said.

Because of spotty recordkeeping from days gone by, construction crews regularly find water and sewer pipes that they didn’t know existed.

“We had a couple of water lines in the Carleton-Montezuma intersection that made us change course a little,” Sherwood said.

In addition, Dotseth said crews unearthed an old 250-gallon fuel barrel in the public right-of-way on Carleton that had to be dealt with.

The nearby Zone 16 water project (including a new pump station, waterlines, and road reconstruction) in the Haisley Road area also turned up a number of underground surprises.

“In that stretch of (West) Haisley Road, the water main wandered all over the road,” Dotseth said.

And on another city project at Gurley and McCormick, crews found a water main stub-out that records showed as dead and abandoned, but turned out to be still functional.

Dealing with such complications can add days to a project.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Meanwhile, several key downtown streets have been closed to traffic off and on since December.

Part of the Carleton-Cortez-Montezuma project included crossing the busy Montezuma Street with major underground infrastructure improvements.

Dotseth said the intersection work included new sewer lines at 15 feet deep, new storm drains at 12 feet, and water mains at four to six feet deep, as well as a new gas main.

“That’s why it became so complicated,” he said of the intersection work.

Traffic impacts eased considerably, they say, when Montezuma was opened back up to traffic in early to mid-April.

With all of the delays, Dotseth and Sherwood say the Carleton/Cortez project should be complete by about mid-June – about two months later than expected.

“We’re shooting for June 11 or 12,” Sherwood said, adding that paving likely would be done a week or two before that.

The Zone 16 water project in the Haisley area got underway in late 2018, and was always expected to take more than a year to complete. Under the new schedule, the entire project should be done by April or May 2020.

Sherwood noted, however, that the road paving is scheduled to be done by as early as next week.

“From the public perspective, that was the biggest impact,” he said of the road reconstruction work.

Dotseth and Sherwood say Carleton and Cortez would be opened up, with equipment removed, for the Memorial Day weekend.