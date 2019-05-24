Watch: SpaceX launches 60 little satellites, more to come
SpaceX has launched 60 tiny satellites, the first of hundreds and even thousands that founder Elon Musk plans to put in orbit for global internet coverage.
All 60 satellites came online Thursday about two hours after liftoff in a mission – named Starlink – that Musk hopes will deliver affordable internet to Earth.
According to the company's website, SpaceX’s Starlink is a next-generation satellite network capable of connecting the globe, especially reaching those who are not yet connected, with reliable and affordable broadband internet services.
The satellites were carried into orbit by the company's Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Watch full replay and learn more about the Starlink mission
The Associated Press contributed to this post.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...