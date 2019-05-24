OFFERS
Watch: SpaceX launches 60 little satellites, more to come

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 24, 2019 3:30 p.m.

SpaceX launches 60 little satellites, more to come by Associated Press

SpaceX has launched 60 tiny satellites, the first of hundreds and even thousands that founder Elon Musk plans to put in orbit for global internet coverage.

All 60 satellites came online Thursday about two hours after liftoff in a mission – named Starlink – that Musk hopes will deliver affordable internet to Earth.

According to the company's website, SpaceX’s Starlink is a next-generation satellite network capable of connecting the globe, especially reaching those who are not yet connected, with reliable and affordable broadband internet services.

The satellites were carried into orbit by the company's Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Watch full replay and learn more about the Starlink mission

Starlink Mission by SpaceX

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

