Retiring Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University chancellor honored for years of service

Dr. Frank Ayers, center, reads the framed Proclamation of Thanks as supervisors look on. From left are Supervisor Jack Smith, Chair Randy Garrison, Vice Chair Craig Brown, Dr. Frank Ayers, Supervisor Tom Thurman and Supervisor Rowle Simmons. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Originally Published: May 24, 2019 7:31 p.m.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors honored Dr. Frank Ayers, retiring chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with a Proclamation of Thanks at its May 1 supervisors meeting in Prescott.

Ayers served the university for the past 10 years and is moving to the Daytona Beach campus to return to teaching.

The Proclamation states, in part, “under Dr. Ayer’s inspired leadership, Prescott’s Embry-Riddle campus grew into a fully developed science, technology, engineering, security and intelligence university by adding cutting-edge programs such as Unmanned Arial Systems and the nation’s first College of Security and Intelligence.”

