Retiring Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University chancellor honored for years of service

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors honored Dr. Frank Ayers, retiring chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with a Proclamation of Thanks at its May 1 supervisors meeting in Prescott.

Ayers served the university for the past 10 years and is moving to the Daytona Beach campus to return to teaching.

The Proclamation states, in part, “under Dr. Ayer’s inspired leadership, Prescott’s Embry-Riddle campus grew into a fully developed science, technology, engineering, security and intelligence university by adding cutting-edge programs such as Unmanned Arial Systems and the nation’s first College of Security and Intelligence.”