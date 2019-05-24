OFFERS
Fri, May 24
Quentin Tarantino wins top dog award at Cannes Film Festival

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 24, 2019 3:50 p.m.

CANNES, France - Whether or not Quentin Tarantino wins the Palme d'Or this year, at least he's not coming home without a trophy.

The director of the Cannes Film Festival entry "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" scooped up the top prize at the Palm Dog Awards. The awards are handed out annually to the canine stars - and human directors - of the festival's most dog-centric flicks.

Tarantino surprised audience members Friday when he turned up to receive the trophy - a red dog collar - in person. He cheered pit bull Brandy, which is owned by Brad Pitt's character in the film.

"I want to dedicate this to my wonderful actress Brandy. She has brought the Palm Dog home to America," Tarantino said.

Director Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers with the Palm Dog collar award for the the dog Brandy that appeared in his film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Teaser Trailer (HD) by Sony Pictures Entertainment

