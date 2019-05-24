Memorial Day flag display up in Prescott Valley
The public is invited to visit a Memorial Day flag display that has been set up in a grassy field between the Prescott Valley Police Department and Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.
The 340 American flags are meant to honor Arizona military service members who died during the United States’ most recent war on terror in the Middle East, said Prescott Valley Town Council Member Mary Mallory. Attached to each flag is the name of an Arizona soldier who lost his or her life while fighting in these conflicts.
Town of Prescott Valley officials and volunteers from the community help set up the flags Friday morning, May 24, and will be taking them down Tuesday morning, May 28.
Mallory said this is the fourth year the town has hosted a Memorial Day flag display.
