OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 24
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Memorial Day flag display up in Prescott Valley

The 2019 Memorial Day flag display has been set up in a grassy field between the Prescott Valley Police Department and Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. (Max Efrein/Daily Courier)

The 2019 Memorial Day flag display has been set up in a grassy field between the Prescott Valley Police Department and Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. (Max Efrein/Daily Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 24, 2019 9:09 p.m.

The public is invited to visit a Memorial Day flag display that has been set up in a grassy field between the Prescott Valley Police Department and Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

The 340 American flags are meant to honor Arizona military service members who died during the United States’ most recent war on terror in the Middle East, said Prescott Valley Town Council Member Mary Mallory. Attached to each flag is the name of an Arizona soldier who lost his or her life while fighting in these conflicts.

Town of Prescott Valley officials and volunteers from the community help set up the flags Friday morning, May 24, and will be taking them down Tuesday morning, May 28.

Mallory said this is the fourth year the town has hosted a Memorial Day flag display.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Photo: Healing Field display
Flags to fly Saturday at completed Healing Field
Volunteers set up Prescott Valley's memorial to Sept. 11 victims
Sept. 7-14 Healing Fields effort honors lives lost in tragedies
Completed Healing Field a testimony to caring community

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries