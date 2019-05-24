Letter: Failing to help

Editor:

RE: Navajo Nation homes get electricity.

The above story appeared in the Courier on Sunday, May 19, 2019. To read the article both upsets me and it makes me angry. It upsets me to know how little we Americans have done to assist those we were unable to destroy while claiming that this country belonged to us.

It angers me that our government, who should be representing all those living in America, have failed to help many of those in need.

Charity starts at home.

Dusty Rhodes

Prescott