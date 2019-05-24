Hamilton: Which My Pillow is best to smother mouth breather?

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Woodstock’s 50th anniversary concert was likely canceled as backers fled the baby boomer vanity project. We’ve changed in 50 years. My generation’s first message was to Make Love, Not War, and today our only question is, which My Pillow would work best to smother a mouth breather?

The Weather Channel aired video of tornadoes sweeping Oklahoma and Arkansas followed by rainstorms causing rushing rivers to spill over their banks. It’s all political. I think it is high time Mother Nature stopped with the tornadoes, lightning storms and flooding and accept that Hillary lost.

President Donald Trump invited Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Oval Office this past Wednesday for a private meeting, but it was all over in only three minutes. That’s a pretty good time for him. It’s reported Melania calls him Cowboy, because he usually falls off after eight seconds.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decreed the correct vegetables for working people to grow in community gardens last Friday. She said not to grow cauliflower because it represents colonialism and thus is a white vegetable. So is Joe Biden, senorita, and he’s leading by 20 points in the polls.

The London Daily Mail reports the recent celebrity and political sex misconduct is starting to filter down to everyday people in Great Britain. The newspaper reports that the police just arrested a man in London for offering a woman food if she would have sex with him. He’s been charged with dating.

Men’s Health magazine published cardio advice to baby boomers recommending that jogging every day can add 10 years to your life. Yes it might, but to what end? I know I’m getting older because even though I run 8 miles a day, five of those are spent simply looking for my house.

Diane von Furstenburg opened the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York last week. During renovations in the 1980s, the statue’s head was accidentally re-installed with its head and neck 3 feet off center. No wonder people arriving here for the first time think Americans are so special.

Coca-Cola plans to bring back New Coke despite the huge success of real-sugared Mexican Coca-Cola in the U.S. It could be even better. Have the Mexicans make Coca-Cola with the original 1880 formula, and 100 million Americans will pretend we don’t know what’s in it 12 times a day.

Mayor Pete gave a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, to an all-white crowd of 600 Democrats. They really like him. Southern Democrats have progressed over the years to the point where they don’t care if a male president is married to another man, as long as they’re the same race.

USA Today notes June will mark a hundred years since the Congress passed the amendment giving women the right to vote. The spirit of the suffragettes inspires us to this day. Their motto was I Would Rather Be a Rebel than a Slave, and today those are the words to the Ole Miss fight song.

The UN Commission on Human Rights blasted the practice of human trafficking in the Third World as evil beyond description. The commission reported that in the Sudan you can buy a slave for the price of an iPod. That may be true, but try to get one to remember 4,000 songs for you.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.