OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 24
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: Which My Pillow is best to smother mouth breather?

By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: May 24, 2019 8:40 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Woodstock’s 50th anniversary concert was likely canceled as backers fled the baby boomer vanity project. We’ve changed in 50 years. My generation’s first message was to Make Love, Not War, and today our only question is, which My Pillow would work best to smother a mouth breather?

The Weather Channel aired video of tornadoes sweeping Oklahoma and Arkansas followed by rainstorms causing rushing rivers to spill over their banks. It’s all political. I think it is high time Mother Nature stopped with the tornadoes, lightning storms and flooding and accept that Hillary lost.

President Donald Trump invited Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Oval Office this past Wednesday for a private meeting, but it was all over in only three minutes. That’s a pretty good time for him. It’s reported Melania calls him Cowboy, because he usually falls off after eight seconds.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decreed the correct vegetables for working people to grow in community gardens last Friday. She said not to grow cauliflower because it represents colonialism and thus is a white vegetable. So is Joe Biden, senorita, and he’s leading by 20 points in the polls.

The London Daily Mail reports the recent celebrity and political sex misconduct is starting to filter down to everyday people in Great Britain. The newspaper reports that the police just arrested a man in London for offering a woman food if she would have sex with him. He’s been charged with dating.

Men’s Health magazine published cardio advice to baby boomers recommending that jogging every day can add 10 years to your life. Yes it might, but to what end? I know I’m getting older because even though I run 8 miles a day, five of those are spent simply looking for my house.

Diane von Furstenburg opened the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York last week. During renovations in the 1980s, the statue’s head was accidentally re-installed with its head and neck 3 feet off center. No wonder people arriving here for the first time think Americans are so special.

Coca-Cola plans to bring back New Coke despite the huge success of real-sugared Mexican Coca-Cola in the U.S. It could be even better. Have the Mexicans make Coca-Cola with the original 1880 formula, and 100 million Americans will pretend we don’t know what’s in it 12 times a day.

Mayor Pete gave a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, to an all-white crowd of 600 Democrats. They really like him. Southern Democrats have progressed over the years to the point where they don’t care if a male president is married to another man, as long as they’re the same race.

USA Today notes June will mark a hundred years since the Congress passed the amendment giving women the right to vote. The spirit of the suffragettes inspires us to this day. Their motto was I Would Rather Be a Rebel than a Slave, and today those are the words to the Ole Miss fight song.

The UN Commission on Human Rights blasted the practice of human trafficking in the Third World as evil beyond description. The commission reported that in the Sudan you can buy a slave for the price of an iPod. That may be true, but try to get one to remember 4,000 songs for you.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Cheney consistent in gay marriage approach
Hamilton: West Virginia embarrassed, changes itself to east Kentucky
TSA firing offenses could be worse
Column: Deflategate, Baltimore and more
Rimrock residents devote entire room in their home to the 'fabulous 50s' <BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries