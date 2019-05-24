Census: Arizona continued to lag far behind U.S. on school spending
New Census Bureau figures show that per-pupil spending in Arizona’s public schools was fourth-lowest in the nation in 2017, hampering the state’s efforts in recent years to improve education funding.
The report this week said Arizona spent $8,003 per student in fiscal 2017, well below the national average of $12,200 that year and just over one-quarter the $23,091 spent per student in New York, the highest rate in the country. Only Oklahoma, Utah and Idaho ranked lower than Arizona.
The state’s ranking came despite the fact that Arizona increased its school spending from fiscal 2016 to 2017 at a faster rate than the nation, with school spending in the state rising by 5.1% compared to a national average of 3.7% that year.
Arizona educators and government officials said the state is heading in the right direction, but they were not surprised by the ranking.
“I’m not surprised, I've seen the numbers,” Yavapai County Superintendent of Schools Tim Carter said.
“It is an indication of how low the funding is; even with the increases over the past four years, we’re still down about 9% from 2008 numbers,” he said, “and that would be assuming in 2008 we were fully funded.”
Heidi Vega, communications director for the Arizona School Boards Association, said: “The District Additional Assistance funding has been diluted for so many years now, and we’re trying to increase that amount and move forward with teacher salaries. But we still need more funding in our classrooms and for other things like social workers, nurses and counselors.”
The DAA, which provides funding for items such as textbooks, curriculum, technology, school buses and some capital funding, has been partially suspended since 2009, according to the Arizona Education Association’s website.
It is one of several areas of school spending that Gov. Doug Ducey has targeted for increases in his proposed fiscal 2020 budget, which includes $164.7 million to give teachers a 5% raise. That would be the second installment on a 20% salary increase by 2020 that was promised last year when teachers staged #RedForEd rallies across the state.
The budget also includes $136 million to restore recession-era cut and $87.8 million for school buildings, according to a statement from Ducey’s office. It said that school spending has increased by $2.7 billion since Ducey took office in 2015, an increase in per-pupil spending of 25% in that period.
Ducey’s budget request calls for $5.6 billion in state funds for education, according to published reports, up from the $3.5 billion the Census said the state spent on schools in fiscal 2017.
Vega said those increases are vital, but that there are issues beyond funding that prevent children from getting an equitable opportunity and need to be addressed.
“Right now we see that there are gaps in Arizona,” she said, pointing to the high number of Latinos in Arizona schools. “Many times just looking at achievement scores, we’re being segregated by socioeconomics.”
Stefan Swiat, spokesman for the Arizona State Department of Education, said the state is moving in the right direction, but he says Arizona schools will not be able to make that jump right away without massive amounts of funding.
“This is why the superintendent ran for office. So we can see more dedicated revenue streams,” Swiat said.
He said Arizona has ranked in the bottom four states for per-pupil spending for at least the last five years, but it “wasn’t long ago that Arizona was midpack.”
“Superintendent Kathy Hoffman is adamant about restoring pre-recession rankings,” Swiat said.
Vega said it helps that Hoffman “is working collaboratively with advocates and associations to get people together to close these gaps and help our children succeed.”
“We want to ensure that we use that voice among other to work with our legislators,” she said.
But Misty Arthur, executive director of the Arizona Federation of Teachers, said the state still has a long way to go and advocates can’t relax now. “We’re far behind where we were even 10 years ago,” Arthur said. “We need to be diligent, to not settle and fight for our students.”
Courier Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders contributed to this article.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...