Church News: Week of May 25, 2019
Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.
All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) May 25, 11 a.m. with Shabbat B’Har study lunch discussion on combatting and remedying poverty. May we all stay safe for this holiday weekend. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.
Fountain Of Life Community Church, Assemblies Of God in Prescott Valley announces its new website at www.fountainoflifecommunitychurch.com for church location, service times, upcoming events and spiritual enrichment from our pastors. The church address is 3160 N. Lynx Lake Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, call 928-775-5148.
The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.
Prescott UU Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista, Prescott, will present “Ramadan Mubarak (Happy Ramadan)” at the 11 a.m. service. Dr. Mary Ann Clark, scholar of religion at Yavapai College, will share some basic information about Ramadan, the holy month in the Islamic calendar, its, beliefs and practices.
Jane’s Hope Fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be on Saturday, June 15, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, please email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.
Come see what we’re all about at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., at its new member luncheon on June 2 after the 10 a.m. service. If you would like to learn more about this friendly, active church and explore membership, call Greg Vandersteeg at 602-319-4286.
The Easter Signs: Theme for the Sixth Sunday of Easter, May 26, 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion, 11:30 a.m. “A Closer Look at the Lessons” for this day. The victory of the empty grave lives on. Because Jesus lives, we still say: He is risen! He is risen indeed. Alleluia. Saving Grace Lutheran, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928.636.9533 savinggracelutherancvaz.org.
St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey. 928-713-1655. Douglas Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Living the life of faith as we build the kingdom of God.
Sunday, May 26, at Granite Peak UU Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. The Rev.Terry Cummings will ask, “Have you ever felt that your dignity was devalued?” “Story for All Ages,” then kids’ classes, staffed nursery, coffee, snacks and conversation. Come where all are welcomed, encouraged, nurtured. Dwell together in peace.
Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart. 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org. Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. The Rev. Terrence Padgett welcomes you. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.
Services May31 and June 1 at Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parshat Bechukotai, Leviticus 26:3 - 27:34. Call 928-708-0018 for details.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...