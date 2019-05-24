OFFERS
Church News: Week of May 25, 2019

Originally Published: May 24, 2019 9:03 p.m.

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) May 25, 11 a.m. with Shabbat B’Har study lunch discussion on combatting and remedying poverty. May we all stay safe for this holiday weekend. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Fountain Of Life Community Church, Assemblies Of God in Prescott Valley announces its new website at www.fountainoflifecommunitychurch.com for church location, service times, upcoming events and spiritual enrichment from our pastors. The church address is 3160 N. Lynx Lake Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, call 928-775-5148.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Prescott UU Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista, Prescott, will present “Ramadan Mubarak (Happy Ramadan)” at the 11 a.m. service. Dr. Mary Ann Clark, scholar of religion at Yavapai College, will share some basic information about Ramadan, the holy month in the Islamic calendar, its, beliefs and practices.

Jane’s Hope Fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be on Saturday, June 15, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, please email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Come see what we’re all about at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., at its new member luncheon on June 2 after the 10 a.m. service. If you would like to learn more about this friendly, active church and explore membership, call Greg Vandersteeg at 602-319-4286.

The Easter Signs: Theme for the Sixth Sunday of Easter, May 26, 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion, 11:30 a.m. “A Closer Look at the Lessons” for this day. The victory of the empty grave lives on. Because Jesus lives, we still say: He is risen! He is risen indeed. Alleluia. Saving Grace Lutheran, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928.636.9533 savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey. 928-713-1655. Douglas Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Living the life of faith as we build the kingdom of God.

Sunday, May 26, at Granite Peak UU Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. The Rev.Terry Cummings will ask, “Have you ever felt that your dignity was devalued?” “Story for All Ages,” then kids’ classes, staffed nursery, coffee, snacks and conversation. Come where all are welcomed, encouraged, nurtured. Dwell together in peace.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart. 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org. Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. The Rev. Terrence Padgett welcomes you. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Services May31 and June 1 at Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parshat Bechukotai, Leviticus 26:3 - 27:34. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

