Calendar of Events: May 25-June 1
Saturday, May 25
Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott, First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 25. Free for First Responders and their immediate family, and HPZS members. 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org. Public invited.
Watters Garden Center hosting an adoption event for United Animal Friends, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 928-445-4159.
Saturday Night Talk Series, No Hidden Meanings: The Wisdom of Relating to Life-As-It-Is, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.
The Maltese Falcon, presented by the Prescott Performing Arts Center, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040 or visit www. pvlib.net.
Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.
Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.
Gardening Talks: Easy to Grow Roses, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary
Sunday, May 26
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
Prescott Orchid Society, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Open to the public.
Monday, May 27
American Legion Bobby Bisjack Post No.40 in Chino Valley hosts Memorial Day ceremonies at the Chino Valley Cemetery, 10 a.m., lunch to follow at the Post in Chino Valley. 928-636-2020.
Memorial Day observance at the Historic Citizens Cemetery, 9 to 10 a.m., 815 Sheldon Street in Prescott. The event will be emceed by the Honorable Ken Bennett and will include patriotic music, a wreath laying, the Cavalry, and more.
Prescott Public Library closed for memorial day.
Tuesday, May 28
Prescott Area Move to Amend event, "Free the People from Corporate Rule, noon, Granite Creek Park at the Ramada.
Learn about writing: Author Patricia L. Brooks will speak about "Memoirs and nonfiction" at the monthly meeting of the Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 p.m., Founders Suite of the Prescott Public Library. Free.
Free GED informational session, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Chino Valley Agribusiness Center.
Free Seminar – Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone, 1 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.
Teen Battle of the Books information meeting, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For teens, grades 6-12.
Technology Help Hour from members of the Prescott Computer Society., 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop.
Wednesday, May 29
Coffee with Cops in Chino Valley, a special community outreach program, 8 to 9 a.m., Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., Chino Valley. Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Chapman and other Chino Valley Police department employees.
VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
Thursday, May 30
“Support Along The Way, For Those With Alzheimer's & Their Families” Senior Connection presentation with the Alzheimer's Association, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr, Prescott. 928-778-3747.
You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
Friday, May 31
- TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264
Star talk at Acker Park, located near downtown at the south end of Virginia Avenue. This free, one-hour program begins at 8:30 p.m. Learn to identify the spring constellations, ancient myths about the stars and modern astronomical discoveries. Call John at 928-717-6014.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Free chamber music concert, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. The Manzanita String Quartet presents Mendelssohn E-flat major, opus 12; plus Prière (from Suite Gothique) by Boëllmann (organ) and a piano/organ duet. All are welcome. Facebook.com/manzanitasq.
Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
