Calendar of Events: May 25-June 1

Saturday, May 25

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott, First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 25. Free for First Responders and their immediate family, and HPZS members. 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org. Public invited.

Watters Garden Center hosting an adoption event for United Animal Friends, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 928-445-4159.

Saturday Night Talk Series, No Hidden Meanings: The Wisdom of Relating to Life-As-It-Is, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

The Maltese Falcon, presented by the Prescott Performing Arts Center, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040 or visit www. pvlib.net.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Gardening Talks: Easy to Grow Roses, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.