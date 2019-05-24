4 killed in wrong-way driver accident on Interstate 40
KINGMAN – Interstate 40 westbound has partially reopened about 10 miles southwest of Kingman at milepost 36, with one lane now open.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way vehicle was reported traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near milepost 36.
Shortly after, a head-on collision was reported involving the wrong way vehicle. DPS confirmed that there are four fatalities.
Drivers should expect delays while crews continue cleaning up after an earlier crash. Eastbound lanes were unaffected.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
26
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
28
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...