Yavapai County GED earners reach graduation
Bullying, young motherhood, substance abuse and shattering molds were among the reasons the latest group of GED earners gave for rerouting their educational journeys. Courage and hard work got them to the graduation stage May 18 at Yavapai College.
“There were many times that I wanted to give up, convincing myself that if I failed my tests then it wasn’t meant to be,” 46-year-old Jennifer Trisdale said in an address to fellow GED earners and audience members gathered in the YC Performing Arts Center. “Well, I failed many, many times. Each time I became a little wiser, a little stronger and a little more brave.”
The Dewey resident was one of 180 Yavapai County residents who obtained their GEDs, many with assistance from Yavapai College’s Adult Basic Education program. Approximately 40 GED earners participated in the award ceremony.
Trisdale said having her teenage daughter tell her “You can” inspired her to “show up” and get her GED.
Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine told the graduates to take pride in achieving a personal milestone that required courage and commitment and “one that proves all things are possible.”
Rhine encouraged the GED earners to continue investing in their educations.
GED earners participating in the ceremony were Sylvia Coke and Ignacio Mejia of Camp Verde; Janell Canuel and Shayna Granillo of Chino Valley; Jocelynn Graham of Coolidge; Emily Crane, Calista Newell, Brieanna Sincleair, Jennifer Wilson, Christopher Brunner and Jessikah Bonner of Cottonwood; Jonathan Vernon, Jennifer Trisdale, Clarineth Miller and Tiffany McKinley of Dewey; Rachell Lueck, Lauren Harris and Zoey Ross of Prescott; Elizabeth Ameral, Deborah Atkinson, Francesca Cesarini, Alexandra Chester Barr, Leighann Hjelm, Gayle Koehn, Grant Matsuda, Heather Murphy, Stephen Norris, Kassidy Nunnally, Kayla Self, Theodore Simpson, Destanie Reid, Heather Dodson, Nany Garcia Arellano, Justin Kelly, Stephanie Morningstar, Maribel Bugarin, Garett Allen and Gabriella Caratachea of Prescott Valley; Mia Strydom of Rimrock; and JoDe Moore of Sedona.
For more information about Adult Basic Education at Yavapai College, or English as a Second Language, visit www.yc.edu/ABE.
Information provided by Yavapai College.
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...